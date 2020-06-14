143 Apartments for rent in Newton, MA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Auburndale
2 Units Available
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Newton
1 Unit Available
19 Cross St.
19 Cross Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1900 sqft
3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Modern kitchen with ceramic tiles and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout. Modern Baths. Washer and dryer hook-up.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
1281 Walnut
1281 Walnut Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Newton
1 Unit Available
38 Henshaw St.
38 Henshaw Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Video tour available. Before touring apartment tenant must sign office COVID 19 disclosure form. Lovely 1st floor 2 bed 1 bath rental in a well maintained, owner occupied 2 family house on a tree-lined street in West Newton.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
14 MIDDLE
14 Middle Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
14 LINCOLN Rd.
14 Lincoln Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
2000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
48 Washburn
48 Washburn Avenue, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1196 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST - Having almost 1,200 square feet of living space, this first floor of a two-family is located just down the street from Burr School, and is near a major super market sharing a grouping of shops and restaurants, and convenient

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
31 Hammond Pond Pkwy.
31 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Recently renovated two bedroom with parking at Hammond Gardens.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
383 Langley
383 Langley Road, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
983 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Newton! 1 minute away from RT 9, 2 minute drive to Wegmans, restaurants, Star Market, Newton Center, Green Line T stop, and much more. Currently being renovated. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
583 Watertown
583 Watertown Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,199
2400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
5 Forest St.
5 Forest Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2000 sqft
Amazing location in the middle of Newton Highlands! This sunny home offers an open floor plan, living and dining room with fireplace, music room, state-of-the-art kitchen with step-down patio plus deck, first-floor full bathroom, and laundry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
22 Jackson Terrace
22 Jackson Terrace, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
Jackson Terrace, Newton, MA 02458 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
7 Remick Terrace
7 Remick Terrace, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
881 sqft
Constructed in 2005 this modern 4 room, 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is on the second and third floor of the building. It is fully appliance with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
22 ORCHARD STREET
22 Orchard Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1700 sqft
Charming apartment in a gorgeous Victorian Duplex. It is a very large (1700 sf) bi-level apartment in prime Newton Corner location.Gleaming hardwood floors throughout and some period detail.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Boylston
78 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
710 sqft
JULY RENT IS FREE! Lovely 2 bedrooms condo with hardwood floor and 1 assigned parking space. Minutes away from the " T " Green Line D - Chestnut Hill stop. Easy commute to Longwood Medical area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
26-28 Jackson Ter
26-28 Jackson Terrace, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This unit is close to public transportation, several parks and Whole Foods. Gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light give this home an inviting feel.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
20 Hammond Pond Parkway
20 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1098 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hammond Pond Parkway Apt #317, Newton, MA 02467 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. MODERN ENORMOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE Sept.

1 of 8

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
21 Elliot St.
21 Elliot Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Brand new apartment with new hardwood floors, granite kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom, laundry in basement, central air and heat. walk to Elliot Train, min to rt 9 and 95. Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
220 California
220 California Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
This two bedroom, one bathroom condo features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and appliances.There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit with tiling in the bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated August 16 at 06:10pm
Newtonville
1 Unit Available
268 Newtonville Ave
268 Newtonville Avenue, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom offering within an owner occupied duplex. Gorgeous kitchen boasts new appliances, white cabinets, recessed lights, tiled backsplash, crown moldings, and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Newton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newton, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

