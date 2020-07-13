152 Apartments for rent in Newton, MA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,910
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,404
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
$
9 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Newton
228 River Street
228 River Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Newton House - Property Id: 311065 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 2,200 square feet house at desirable Newton.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newton Highlands
291 Winchester Street
291 Winchester Street, Newton, MA
6 Bedrooms
$6,850
3500 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Natural opulence and serene beauty Single Home VID - Property Id: 300685 VIRTUAL TOUR LINK BELOW Astounding Newton Highlands contemporary colonial. Completely Remodeled in 2016.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Waban
1601 Beacon St
1601 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1553 sqft
Only rental in this condo building. 1553 Square feet of hardwood floors, renovation and private balcony at the Knickerbocker. This condo is located on the 3rd floor, 2 bed + office and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Newton
34 South Gate Park
34 South Gate Park, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1240 sqft
This is rarely available and a superb find!! The property was owner-occupied not too many years ago and there are substantial renovations throughout the home! The jaw-dropping 12-foot ceilings with plenty of skylights are only the beginning.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
127 Eastbourne Rd
127 Eastbourne Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2364 sqft
Available 08/09/20 Charming single family home in desirable location - Property Id: 314507 Sunny, charming, beautifully maintained Colonial in Ward School District. Spacious Living Room with Inglenook. Alcove study/office.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Newton
38 Henshaw St.
38 Henshaw Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
NO BROKER FEE!! Video tour available @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YThU-1SeqQ. Lovely 1st floor 2 bed 1 bath rental in a well maintained, owner occupied 2 family house on a tree-lined street in West Newton.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Bowen - Thompsonville
84 Boylston St.
84 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
710 sqft
Spacious and sunny, large one bedroom apartment in the desirable Hammond Gardens Condos in Chestnut Hill. Large living room that leads to the dining room and/or King size bedroom. Hardwood floors, except tile in the kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
1101 Beacon St.
1101 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Updated 1 bed in Brookline- Coolidge Corner - Property Id: 303277 Spacious 1 bed in Brookline Heat and hot water are included Separate living room with updated kitchen and bath Laundry available in the building Access to the roof deck Off-street

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Newton
28 Noble St.
28 Noble Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1288 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor condo - 2 family sized bedrooms with good closet space, 1 smaller bedroom, large living room, beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances that flows into formal dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Bowen - Thompsonville
167 Parker St.
167 Parker Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1700 sqft
This first floor 2.5-3 bed 2 bath apartment was completely gut renovated in 2013. The 2 fam bldg is conveniently located between Newton Centre & Rt 9 with easy access to the D line T.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Bowen - Thompsonville
383 Langley
383 Langley Road, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
983 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Newton! 1 minute away from RT 9, 2 minute drive to Wegmans, restaurants, Star Market, Newton Center, Green Line T stop, and much more. Currently being renovated. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
53 Paul St.
53 Paul Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located third floor condo only a short walk shops, crystal lake, and Newton Center T stop. This beautiful and spacious home features updated eat-in kitchen and newly renovated bathroom. The bedroom is very large with ample closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
162 Eastside Pkwy
162 E Side Pkwy, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
132 sqft
Newly remodeled ( 2015) single-family home with a bedroom available. Monthly rent is $1,200 You will be sharing the home with 2) other individuals. The room is available for July 15.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
45 Wiswall Rd
45 Wiswall Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2560 sqft
Bright and spacious cape located in Oak Hill, one of Newton's finest neighborhoods. This elegant home is loaded with architectural detail and all the amenities offering the ultimate in comfort, family living, and gracious entertaining.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
108 JACKSON ROAD
108 Jackson Road, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1925 sqft
Do not miss this gem of a rental located in between Nonantum Village & Newton Corner (A COMMUTERS DREAM). This 1,925 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
26 WILLOW STREET
26 Willow Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this rare two-bedroom rental in the heart of Newton Centre! Well maintained eat- in kitchen and bathroom, with two generous sized bedrooms. Off street parking spot.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
48 Cook Street
48 Cook Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
99999 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 level unit with office in Newton. Spacious apartment in a multi family home. First level eat in kitchen with dishwasher, lots of cabinet space and gas cooking.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newtonville
440 Lowell Avenue
440 Lowell Avenue, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1712 sqft
Exceptional Newtonville Condo, renovated from top to bottom, reflects owner’s impeccable taste & attention to detail. Thoughtfully redesigned for stylish, modern living & boasts an abundance of fine features, an inviting floor plan & tasteful décor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
1505 Beacon St
1505 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
9999 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom on Beacon St in Brookline. Amazing location, nestled in between Coolidge Corner & Washington Square. Top floor with impressive views.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
52 Rowe St
52 Rowe Street, Newton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3560 sqft
New Construction ! Built in 2019. Single Family Home. Private Yard. No expense spared! Entire home is high end! TEXT NICK: 207-608-3588 FOR 3D TOUR

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
1113 Beacon St.
1113 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline - Property Id: 303295 Sunny and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline Heat and hot water are included Laundry is available in the building Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances Living room with hardwood floors
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newton, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

