Apartment List
/
MA
/
newton
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 PM

454 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newton, MA

Finding an apartment in Newton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Auburndale
18 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Newton Highlands
18 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,008
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:08pm
$
Auburndale
2 Units Available
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
48 Washburn
48 Washburn Avenue, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1196 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST - Having almost 1,200 square feet of living space, this first floor of a two-family is located just down the street from Burr School, and is near a major super market sharing a grouping of shops and restaurants, and convenient

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
31 Hammond Pond Pkwy.
31 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Recently renovated two bedroom with parking at Hammond Gardens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Newton Center
1 Unit Available
115 Langley
115 Langley Road, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1568 sqft
Desirable Newton Center Location!! First floor 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
7 Remick Terrace
7 Remick Terrace, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
881 sqft
Constructed in 2005 this modern 4 room, 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is on the second and third floor of the building. It is fully appliance with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Boylston
78 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
710 sqft
JULY RENT IS FREE! Lovely 2 bedrooms condo with hardwood floor and 1 assigned parking space. Minutes away from the " T " Green Line D - Chestnut Hill stop. Easy commute to Longwood Medical area.

1 of 21

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
226 California Street
226 California Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1440 sqft
Fantastic Nonantum location! Next to KoKo Bakery, and close to shopping and bike path. Two smaller bedrooms on the second floor with a larger bedroom on the third floor with A/C included.
Results within 1 mile of Newton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
East Watertown
8 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,085
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,551
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
37 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
$
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,497
1760 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Brook Farm
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
159 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,211
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,386
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newton, MA

Finding an apartment in Newton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewton 3 BedroomsNewton Accessible ApartmentsNewton Apartments under $1,600Newton Apartments under $1,800
Newton Apartments with BalconyNewton Apartments with GarageNewton Apartments with GymNewton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewton Apartments with Parking
Newton Apartments with PoolNewton Apartments with Washer-DryerNewton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Furnished ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly PlacesNewton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College