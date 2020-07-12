/
auburndale
Auburndale
214 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, Newton, MA
25 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,404
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
$
9 Units Available
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
276 Grove
276 Grove Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
52 Rowe St
52 Rowe Street, Newton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3560 sqft
New Construction ! Built in 2019. Single Family Home. Private Yard. No expense spared! Entire home is high end! TEXT NICK: 207-608-3588 FOR 3D TOUR
1 Unit Available
284 MELROSE STREET
284 Melrose Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Talk about location! This beautifully updated rental with endless natural light, is located in the heart of Auburndale Village.
Results within 1 mile of Auburndale
$
12 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
$
8 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
12 Units Available
Watch Factory Lofts
185 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,965
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1006 sqft
Must-see luxury apartments at the original home of the Waltham Watch Factory! With historic character and modern finishes this new development has apartment homes of exceptional quality and attention to detail.
1 Unit Available
228 River Street
228 River Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Newton House - Property Id: 311065 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 2,200 square feet house at desirable Newton.
1 Unit Available
192 Adams St # 1
192 Adams St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Flexible move-in date (June, July, August). Two bedroom apartment with living room and huge eat in kitchen. Includes coin laundry and 1 off street parking spot. Plenty of free street parking out front. Cats ok. Sorry no dogs.
1 Unit Available
1601 Beacon St
1601 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1553 sqft
Only rental in this condo building. 1553 Square feet of hardwood floors, renovation and private balcony at the Knickerbocker. This condo is located on the 3rd floor, 2 bed + office and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
343 Crescent
343 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Call/Text/Email -(617) 921-8677 Available September 1st, 2020 - This apartment has 2 full baths, walk-in closets, laundry, parking and more! Two ENORMOUS bedrooms in the back (lots of privacy) larger than most dorms, large enough for two persons.
1 Unit Available
146 Adams
146 Adams Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
34 South Gate Park
34 South Gate Park, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1240 sqft
This is rarely available and a superb find!! The property was owner-occupied not too many years ago and there are substantial renovations throughout the home! The jaw-dropping 12-foot ceilings with plenty of skylights are only the beginning.
1 Unit Available
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
38 Henshaw St.
38 Henshaw Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
NO BROKER FEE!! Video tour available @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YThU-1SeqQ. Lovely 1st floor 2 bed 1 bath rental in a well maintained, owner occupied 2 family house on a tree-lined street in West Newton.
1 Unit Available
28 Noble St.
28 Noble Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1288 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor condo - 2 family sized bedrooms with good closet space, 1 smaller bedroom, large living room, beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances that flows into formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
40 Brown St.
40 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Available June 3rd, 2020. This first floor apartment offers a large living room, laundry (no coins!) and extra storage space in basement. Apartment has two off-street parking space plus all-day on-street parking less than a block away.
1 Unit Available
29 Washington Ave.
29 Washington Avenue, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Expansive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in an ideal area of Waltham. Minutes to Moody St and the Mass Pike is nearby. Eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, and great sized bedrooms. To top things off two parking spaces are included.
1 Unit Available
119 BROWN STREET
119 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Close to Bentley and Brandeis.
1 Unit Available
77 Ash Street
77 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
600 sqft
Modern and Updated 2 bedroom unit located in a meticulously-maintained building, just steps to popular Moody Street and near Newton line.
1 Unit Available
275 Crescent Street
275 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 275 Crescent Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
57 South Gate Park
57 North Gate Park, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 57 South Gate Park in Newton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
233 Lowell Street
233 Lowell Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1036 sqft
Spacious and immaculate one bedroom a block from Moody Street! This unit is a well cared for, sunlit, updated, and huge! The kitchen sparkles with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and conveniently located washer and dryer.
