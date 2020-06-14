Apartment List
176 Apartments for rent in Newton, MA with garage

Newton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Auburndale
18 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Newton Highlands
18 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,008
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
83 Waban Park
83 Waban Park, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE YARD AND GARAGE - Property Id: 271200 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ID 47181188 Rent $6,100 Avail Date 08/01/2020 Beds 4 Baths 3.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newton Center
1 Unit Available
115 Langley
115 Langley Road, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1568 sqft
Desirable Newton Center Location!! First floor 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newtonville
1 Unit Available
440 Lowell Avenue
440 Lowell Avenue, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
1712 sqft
Beautifully renovated, spacious condo located in Newtonville. Unit is situated near all major routes, and is less than a mile from shops, commuter rail and Carriage Lane (marathon course).

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
22 Broadlawn Park
22 Broadlawn Park, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2100 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED!, Main floor consists of eat-in-kitchen, living room, dining room, master bedroom with on-suite bath, and 2 additional good size bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
7 Remick Terrace
7 Remick Terrace, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
881 sqft
Constructed in 2005 this modern 4 room, 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is on the second and third floor of the building. It is fully appliance with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Newtonville
1 Unit Available
39 COURT
39 Court Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Privacy, space and convenience is what this meticulous 4 level townhouse nested on over an acre of property has to offer! Prime location! Walk to Whole Foods, fine restaurants & shops!! Close proximity to major highways for commuting by public
Results within 1 mile of Newton
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
East Watertown
7 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,085
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
37 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
$
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,497
1760 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
East Watertown
57 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Brook Farm
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
159 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,211
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,386
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
8 Units Available
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1026 sqft
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1111 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Side
1 Unit Available
25 Crescent St.
25 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
25 Holly Ln.
25 Holly Lane, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1042 sqft
Chestnut Hill gem! This stunning high first floor condominium is located on a lovely tree lined street and is in move in condition.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newton, MA

Newton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

