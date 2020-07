Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel carpet oven range Property Amenities accessible business center conference room clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill pool table

Woodland Station Apartments combines commuter convenience with peaceful suburban lifestyle. Enjoy stunning views from your luxury home complete with high-end finishes and features. Nestled in surrounding conservation land and sprawling golf courses, Woodland Station feels like your miles away from the hustle and bustle. With the Woodland Station T stop just across the way, you can get a taste of city living any time! Woodland Station: Next stop, home.