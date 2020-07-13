/
apartments with pool
230 Apartments for rent in Newton, MA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,930
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
24 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,404
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Bowen - Thompsonville
20 Hammond Pond Parkway
20 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1098 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hammond Pond Parkway Apt #317, Newton, MA 02467 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. MODERN ENORMOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE Sept.
Results within 1 mile of Newton
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
52 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,469
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
41 Units Available
Chemistry
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Watertown West End
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
25 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
14 Units Available
Watertown West End
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
136 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,221
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Watertown West End
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F
1946 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Unit 11F Available 09/01/20 Great 1 bedroom apartment near Boston College! - Property Id: 270647 Available September 1st! Great 1 bedroom apartment right near Boston College and Cleveland Circle! Heat/hot water included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
Broadlawn Park
55 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594 Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Chemistry
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
1945 Commonwealth Ave Apt 403
1945 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 - One bedroom apartment for rent on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. - Spacious rooms. - Across the street from Green Line T station. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Laundry in building. - Pool. - Cat friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
44 Broadlawn Park
44 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Oversized and sprawling 1BR with almost 800 square feet of livable space. Walk in closet, high ceilings, 'Sunken' Living room with private patio. Property managed and maintained by a full services professional team.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
203 Lake Shore
203 Lake Shore Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1052 sqft
renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit, two swimming pools, central air, heat, hot water, gas cooking and 2 PARKING SPACES included Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
8 Duff St.
8 Duff Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,411
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
214 Lake Shore Rd.
214 Lake Shore Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Unit features gorgeous new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar! Spot lighting in the kitchen and living room. Three huge bedrooms with ample closet space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
128 Lake Shore Road
128 Lake Shore Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
825 sqft
Spacious sun filled 2 bedroom at Towne Estates in Brighton. HEAT, HOT WATER, 1 parking space and in-ground pool included. Central AC. Currently being freshly painted. New hardwood floors throughout. Brand new dishwasher. Tiled bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Watertown
87 Pleasant Street
87 Pleasant Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Central AC Townhome near Watertown Square - Property Id: 301494 *** Virtual Tour available - Spacious Central AC/Heat town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a huge backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Chemistry
22 Cooper St
22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
700 sqft
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991 Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
