/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
467 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newton, MA
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,910
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
24 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,404
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
9 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Newton Highlands
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
127 Eastbourne Rd
127 Eastbourne Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2364 sqft
Available 08/09/20 Charming single family home in desirable location - Property Id: 314507 Sunny, charming, beautifully maintained Colonial in Ward School District. Spacious Living Room with Inglenook. Alcove study/office.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
1101 Beacon St.
1101 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Updated 1 bed in Brookline- Coolidge Corner - Property Id: 303277 Spacious 1 bed in Brookline Heat and hot water are included Separate living room with updated kitchen and bath Laundry available in the building Access to the roof deck Off-street
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Bowen - Thompsonville
167 Parker St.
167 Parker Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1700 sqft
This first floor 2.5-3 bed 2 bath apartment was completely gut renovated in 2013. The 2 fam bldg is conveniently located between Newton Centre & Rt 9 with easy access to the D line T.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
52 Rowe St
52 Rowe Street, Newton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3560 sqft
New Construction ! Built in 2019. Single Family Home. Private Yard. No expense spared! Entire home is high end! TEXT NICK: 207-608-3588 FOR 3D TOUR
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
1113 Beacon St.
1113 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline - Property Id: 303295 Sunny and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline Heat and hot water are included Laundry is available in the building Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances Living room with hardwood floors
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
62 DALBY STREET
62 Dalby Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1536 sqft
***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED***- large two bedroom rental located in the heart of Nonantum Village.
1 of 21
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
226 California Street
226 California Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1440 sqft
Fantastic Nonantum location! Next to KoKo Bakery, and close to shopping and bike path. Two smaller bedrooms on the second floor with a larger bedroom on the third floor with A/C included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
14 Rockland Street
14 Rockland Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1640 sqft
Newton Corner, Large 8 rooms 3 bedrooms on second and third floor of two family home. Home has wood floors, replacement windows and built in hutch in dining room. Eat in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Newton
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
$
52 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,469
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
41 Units Available
Chemistry
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
28 Units Available
Brook Farm
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
11 Units Available
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Watertown West End
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
25 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
13 Units Available
South Side
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
14 Units Available
Watertown West End
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
136 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,221
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
5 Units Available
South Side
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Watertown West End
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Similar Pages
Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewton 3 BedroomsNewton Accessible ApartmentsNewton Apartments under $1,400Newton Apartments under $1,600
Newton Apartments under $1,800Newton Apartments with BalconyNewton Apartments with GarageNewton Apartments with GymNewton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewton Apartments with Parking