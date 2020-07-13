/
apartments under 1800
131 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Newton, MA
Newton Highlands
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.
Newton Corner
162 Eastside Pkwy
162 E Side Pkwy, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
132 sqft
Newly remodeled ( 2015) single-family home with a bedroom available. Monthly rent is $1,200 You will be sharing the home with 2) other individuals. The room is available for July 15.
Newtonville
33 Central Ave.
33 Central Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Three room basement apartment in owner occupied home. Walk- up entrance, high ceilings newer updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, electric range. Ceramic tiling throughout, updated electrical, smoke, and carbon detection.
Newton Highlands
18 Lincoln St
18 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Cozy one bedroom top floor apartment available on or around Dec 1st for sublet. Minimum 3 months including all utilities.
Watertown West End
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,469
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Oak Square
20 Oak Square Ave 1
20 Oak Square Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed Plus Den in Brighton's Oak Square - Property Id: 141362 Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, massive bedroom with an additional space off the bedroom for an office. Close to the express bus to downtown Boston and the #57 to BU/Kenmore sq.
Oak Square
101 Nonantum St Unit A
101 Nonantum St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
475 sqft
Spacious studio unit on the ground level in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit has a combination of wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwood floors and vct floors. There is no laundry in the premise. Laundromat is nearby.
Oak Square
28 Brock St.
28 Brock Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Great 1 bed in Oak Square with parking! Terms: One year lease
Oak Square
31 Beechcroft St.
31 Beechcroft Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
True VALUE! Charming 1 bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, dishwasher, crown moldings, sun filled bedroom, spacious living room, free off street parking, back yard, quiet street, quick walk to MBTA Express buses
Commonwealth
26 Chiswick Rd.
26 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy studio in very good condition. Hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, windows, and appliances are all just a few years old. There is even a small porch off the back of this unit. It's located between Commonwealth Ave.
Commonwealth
1840 Commonwealth Ave.
1840 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.
Commonwealth
65 Strathmore Rd.
65 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available SEPTEMBER 1700 - lovely studio apartment, with a very nice kitchen! Heat and hot water included with dishwasher and disposal, hardwood floor, 4th floor walk up.
South Side
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease
St. Elizabeth's
164 Strathmore
164 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st: GAS, HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED in rent. - Come home to this lovely, well-maintained 3rd floor corner unit with amazing natural light on 3 sides of the unit in the Cleveland Circle side of Brighton.
St. Elizabeth's
247 Chestnut Hill Ave Apt 32
247 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a one bedroom with full size living room up for rent immediately. Quiet neighborhood near B Train on Chestnut Hill Ave. 18 min bus ride (Bus 86) to Harvard Square, 30 min D Train ride to Longwood Medical Area.
Commonwealth
1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F
1946 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Unit 11F Available 09/01/20 Great 1 bedroom apartment near Boston College! - Property Id: 270647 Available September 1st! Great 1 bedroom apartment right near Boston College and Cleveland Circle! Heat/hot water included.
Cleveland Circle
1909 Beacon St.
1909 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
St. Elizabeth's
26 Sidlaw Rd.
26 Sidlaw Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,725
450 sqft
Spacious studio apartment with full working kitchen! Pets are negotiable here, the apartment is located right near the C, D and E and B line! This unit is in great condition and has a recently upgraded bath.
Oak Square
27 Beechcroft St.
27 Beechcroft Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
St. Elizabeth's
17 Lothian Rd Apt 44
17 Lothian Road, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Available 09/01/20 - One bedroom apartment for rent on Lothian in Brighton. - Spacious and sunny. - Around the corner from Green Line T station. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Laundry in building. - - - Available for September 1st (RLNE5495698)
Oak Square
38 Beechcroft St.
38 Beechcroft Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
This beautiful first floor one bed apt with parking is very close to Oak Square. Boston College, the Green Line and major buses into Boston. It has beautiful hardwood floors, a large eat-in-kitchen & nice sized living room and bedroom.
Oak Square
365 Faneuil St.
365 Faneuil Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Absurd deal! 1 parking spot included. Heat is included, hot water paid separate. Laundry in the building. Full sized 1 bed. RECEIVE A 10% Discount on the Fee when you inquire via our form! www.club-realty.
St. Elizabeth's
15 Lothian Rd 102x
15 Lothian Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to BC, Heat/hot water inc, Green Line B - Property Id: 251997 - Spacious and affordable studio very close to Boston College, the "T" (Green Line B) and Reservoir - Dishwasher and disposal, separate rooms for kitchen and bedroom - First
