oak hill
Last updated July 22 2020
1006 Apartments for rent in Oak Hill, Newton, MA
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
655 Sawmill Brook Parkway
655 Saw Mill Brook Pkwy, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
655 Sawmill Brook Parkway - 18 R Available 09/01/20 Beautiful, sunny and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Newton - Beautiful, sunny and spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo in desirable Oak Hill Park Newton.
263 Arnold Rd.
263 Arnold Road, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1750 sqft
Great house in prime location - just blocks from Brown and Oak Hill Middle Schools and Newton South High school, and very close to Memorial Spaulding elementary school. Giant private yard and new deck.
45 Wiswall Rd
45 Wiswall Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2560 sqft
Bright and spacious cape located in Oak Hill, one of Newton's finest neighborhoods. This elegant home is loaded with architectural detail and all the amenities offering the ultimate in comfort, family living, and gracious entertaining.
22 Broadlawn Park
22 Broadlawn Park, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2100 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED!, Main floor consists of eat-in-kitchen, living room, dining room, master bedroom with on-suite bath, and 2 additional good size bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Hill
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,103
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,422
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,405
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,211
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,056
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.
42 Garnet Rd 2
42 Garnet Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3bd/1ba Top Floor unit in Great location - Property Id: 323133 Top floor of a two family home in terrific West Roxbury location! This unit features, private entrance, hardwood floors, 3 beds (with closets) modern
190 Sherman Rd
190 Sherman Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
911 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath townhouse duplex in Chestnut Hill - Property Id: 168412 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
167 Parker St
167 Parker Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1700 sqft
This first floor 2.5-3 bed 2 bath apartment was completely gut renovated in 2013. The 2 fam bldg is conveniently located between Newton Centre & Rt 9 with easy access to the D line T.
256 Elliot Street
256 Elliot Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
56 Elliot Street Apt #2, Newton, MA 02464 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
31 Hammond Pond Parkway
31 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Recently renovated two bedroom with parking at Hammond Gardens.
291 Winchester Street
291 Winchester Street, Newton, MA
6 Bedrooms
$6,850
3500 sqft
91 Winchester Street, Newton, MA 02461 - 6 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 06/25/2020. No pets allowed.
5 Forest St.
5 Forest Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2000 sqft
Amazing location in the middle of Newton Highlands! This sunny home offers an open floor plan, living and dining room with fireplace, music room, state-of-the-art kitchen with step-down patio plus deck, first-floor full bathroom, and laundry.
Hancock Village
298 Independence Dr, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come take a look at one of these beautiful townhouses available in highly desired community of West Roxbury or Brookline. With all the features this townhouse has to offer you'll be happy to call it your new home.
84 Boylston St.
84 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
710 sqft
Spacious and sunny, large one bedroom apartment in the desirable Hammond Gardens Condos in Chestnut Hill. Large living room that leads to the dining room and/or King size bedroom. Hardwood floors, except tile in the kitchen and bathroom.
383 Langley
383 Langley Road, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
983 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Newton! 1 minute away from RT 9, 2 minute drive to Wegmans, restaurants, Star Market, Newton Center, Green Line T stop, and much more. Currently being renovated. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, 1.
44 Broadlawn Park
44 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Oversized and sprawling 1BR with almost 800 square feet of livable space. Walk in closet, high ceilings, 'Sunken' Living room with private patio. Property managed and maintained by a full services professional team.
53 Paul St.
53 Paul Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located third floor condo only a short walk shops, crystal lake, and Newton Center T stop. This beautiful and spacious home features updated eat-in kitchen and newly renovated bathroom. The bedroom is very large with ample closet space.
20 Hammond Pond Parkway
20 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1098 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hammond Pond Parkway Apt #317, Newton, MA 02467 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. MODERN ENORMOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE Sept.
