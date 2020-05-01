All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

2 Inman St.

2 Inman Street · (617) 383-4572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Inman Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This beautiful one bedroom unit is located in Cambridge's vibrant Central Square neighborhood and is within eyesight of the Red Line. This apartments have an area in the kitchen for a kitchen table, hardwood floors, high ceilings, new windows and in-building laundry. Professionals welcome. Location provides easy access to MBTA bus and the Red Line. Heat and hot water are included, and the building is cat friendly. Call today to see this great apartment! This building is within walking distance of Harvard Square and the MBTA Red Line. The exterior's Old World architecture has been preserved while inside many of the units are newly renovated. The building, which overlooks Central Square, is quiet and perfect for professionals, grad students and those needing access to MIT and Harvard. The building is located next to City Hall and the post office and many other convenient amenities.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Inman St. have any available units?
2 Inman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Inman St. have?
Some of 2 Inman St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Inman St. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Inman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Inman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Inman St. is pet friendly.
Does 2 Inman St. offer parking?
No, 2 Inman St. does not offer parking.
Does 2 Inman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Inman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Inman St. have a pool?
No, 2 Inman St. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Inman St. have accessible units?
No, 2 Inman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Inman St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Inman St. has units with dishwashers.
