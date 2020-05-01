2 Inman St.

Amenities

This beautiful one bedroom unit is located in Cambridge's vibrant Central Square neighborhood and is within eyesight of the Red Line. This apartments have an area in the kitchen for a kitchen table, hardwood floors, high ceilings, new windows and in-building laundry. Professionals welcome. Location provides easy access to MBTA bus and the Red Line. Heat and hot water are included, and the building is cat friendly. Call today to see this great apartment! This building is within walking distance of Harvard Square and the MBTA Red Line. The exterior's Old World architecture has been preserved while inside many of the units are newly renovated. The building, which overlooks Central Square, is quiet and perfect for professionals, grad students and those needing access to MIT and Harvard. The building is located next to City Hall and the post office and many other convenient amenities.



Terms: One year lease