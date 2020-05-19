All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

630 Washington St

630 Washington Street · (774) 582-3041
Location

630 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111
Chinatown - Leather District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
yoga
Live in pure bliss downtown in the heart of one of America's most historic cities! Live efficiently and environmentally-friendly in a smoke-free, LEED Gold Certified building with ENERGY STAR appliances and electric car charging stations. Convenience is a bedrock here, with a washer &amp; dryer in unit, underground parking, concierge service, 24-hour security, a doorman, and package handling. Everything is at your fingertips! Take a dip in the rooftop pool! Get yourself into shape or keep yourself toned at the state-of-the-art fitness center or in the yoga studio! Avoid your commute by getting work done in the complimentary work stations &amp; meeting rooms! Pamper your pet in the pet spa! All that the amazing city of Boston has to offer is within walking distance. This building affords you a short walk to the Boston Common, Newbury and Boylston Streets, the Opera House, Tufts Medical, the MBTA subway system, and so much more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Washington St have any available units?
630 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Washington St have?
Some of 630 Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
630 Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 630 Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 630 Washington St does offer parking.
Does 630 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Washington St have a pool?
Yes, 630 Washington St has a pool.
Does 630 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 630 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
