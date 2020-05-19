630 Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging concierge doorman gym parking pool yoga

Live in pure bliss downtown in the heart of one of America's most historic cities! Live efficiently and environmentally-friendly in a smoke-free, LEED Gold Certified building with ENERGY STAR appliances and electric car charging stations. Convenience is a bedrock here, with a washer & dryer in unit, underground parking, concierge service, 24-hour security, a doorman, and package handling. Everything is at your fingertips! Take a dip in the rooftop pool! Get yourself into shape or keep yourself toned at the state-of-the-art fitness center or in the yoga studio! Avoid your commute by getting work done in the complimentary work stations & meeting rooms! Pamper your pet in the pet spa! All that the amazing city of Boston has to offer is within walking distance. This building affords you a short walk to the Boston Common, Newbury and Boylston Streets, the Opera House, Tufts Medical, the MBTA subway system, and so much more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.