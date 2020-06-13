Apartment List
RI
woonsocket
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Results within 1 mile of Woonsocket

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
76 Bouvier Avenue - 3
76 Bouvier Avenue, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Off street Sq Footage: 940 sqft Air Conditioning! Lease Duration: 1 Year Security Deposit: $1,200 Pets Policy: No Pets Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in basement, Coin ops also available.
Results within 5 miles of Woonsocket
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cumberland Hill
18 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2 School Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom condominium located in desirable Highland Falls. Freshly painted throughout. New Carpeting and updated bath! Large windows with a view of the Blackstone River. Building sits alongside the bike path.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2 Clarendon Cmn
2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2315 sqft
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level.
Results within 10 miles of Woonsocket
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Wadsworth
30 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,539
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
$
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts One Beds Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st Located in the

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Gatehouse Ln 232
2 Gatehouse Lane, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
944 sqft
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800 This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program. If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/05/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Roosevelt St 3 Front
11 Roosevelt Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Providence 3 Front - Property Id: 207770 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207770 Property Id 207770 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821697)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Hawthorne St
16 Hawthorne Street, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 286084 Quiet 1 Br apartment that ideal for single person. No pets. No utilities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286084 Property Id 286084 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5801706)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Charles
1 Unit Available
150 Langdon Street 1st Floor
150 Langdon Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1200 sqft
Huge 1 Bed possible 2 Bed or Small Office - Property Id: 285085 Please do not be deceived by the photos, this a quality living space. Located in great area of Providence close to Highway, Shopping, Gas, etc....

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1605 Douglas Ave Apt 4
1605 Douglas Avenue, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
1605 Douglas Avenue Unit 4 North Providence Rhode Island 02904 Watch our walkthrough of the property on YouTube: https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15 Thomas St
15 Thomas Street, Providence County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$625
3100 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 3,100sq.ft. of large luxury townhouse in the heart of Centerdale. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out over two floors.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Attleboro Village
1 Unit Available
359 Robinson Ave.
359 Robinson Avenue, Attleboro, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
Available 6/1! Beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with an additional room great for an office or entertainment room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Brand new, full bath with tile stand up shower.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
69 Milliken Ave
69 Milliken Avenue, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
626 sqft
Bright, upgraded one bedroom unit available in professionally maintained complex. Located in Downtown Franklin, short commute to Commuter Rail to Boston.

Median Rent in Woonsocket

Last updated May 2017
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Woonsocket is $926, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,125.
Studio
$826
1 Bed
$926
2 Beds
$1,125
3+ Beds
$1,429
City GuideWoonsocket
“By 1900 Woonsocket was known as ‘la ville la plus francaise aux Etats-Unis’ – ‘the most French city in the United States’ - a reputation the city maintains even today...” (- Rhode Island Historical Society)

Woonsocket is a city experiencing its renaissance, set apart from the rest of Rhode Island by a unique culture, thanks to the French-Canadian heritage of its people. Situated on the scenic Blackstone River National Heritage Corridor, Woonsocket has a rich history of attracting workers from all over the world. French-Canadians came in droves at the end of the 19th century, ready to labor in the mills and factories that still stand today. Some of the city’s most cherished quirks reflect its Quebecois roots, including the sometimes head-scratching misplaced modifiers: “Pass me down the ladder the hammer.” The 43,877 residents of Woonsocket are glad to ignore the odd looks they get when peculiar turns of phrase slip out, because these are offset by the pleasure of a small community feel with all the conveniences of a bustling metropolis.

Finding an Apartment in Woonsocket

Fortunately for newcomers, finding a comfortable, affordable apartment for rent in Woonsocket is pretty easy. Whether you like the big-city feel of large complexes or the quiet of a suburban backyard-and-picket-fence kind of home, Woonsocket has something for everyone. The standard items needed to move in are a security deposit and one month’s rent. All utilities paid apartments are rare, though with perseverance, you might find an apartment with paid heat and hot water--this is considered the height of luck, as many Woonsocket homes still use heating oil in their furnaces, which is pricey.

Woonsocket Neighborhoods

Thanks to its position on the Blackstone River, Woonsocket was once the destination for immigrants looking for work in one of the many mills and factories. As a result, the city sprang up very quickly, with surprisingly diverse neighborhoods. Some are made up of the large, stately homes that once housed mill owners, and others reflect the simpler living of mill workers. While the entire city is considered very affordable, like anywhere else, prices will vary depending on the neighborhood.

Cato Hill Historic District: This is a great spot for folks who want a home in an affordable neighborhood within easy walking distance of shopping and other services. It isn’t glamorous, but it avoids the gritty feel of being in the thick of city living. Most of the houses in Cato Hill were built by individual property owners, rather than mill owners, adding some color and character.

Privilege Mill District: Living in the Privilege Mill District is like stepping back in time, as the neighborhood was home to most of the Privilege Mill workers in the 19th century. Many young adults and new families get their start in this area, and it's a favorite for those with roommates because the rooms in the apartment rentals are often large and airy.

South Main Street Historic District: While mill workers lived in factory-owned housing, the mill owners, along with the city’s doctors, lawyers, and shopkeepers, built lavish homes in the South Main Street Historic District. The lots are much bigger than in other parts of the city, for those who want 3 bedroom houses for rent with extra outdoor space.

Streetcar Neighborhoods: When Woonsocket built a network of streetcars, many people were able to move away from the area immediately surrounding downtown Woonsocket and the mills. They bought or built what is now iconic Woonsocket architecture–the triple-decker houses with big outdoor porches on every floor. This area has plenty of reasonably priced 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, making it a favorite for small families. Sadly, the streetcars are gone, though you can still see the tracks on some streets.

North End Historic District: Like in the South Main Street Historic District, lawyers, merchants, and doctors built their homes in the North End. Living in this area is much like finding a taste of suburbia in the middle of a busy city.

Life in Woonsocket

Woonsocket is a small city with relatively few traffic issues, so as long as you have a car, it will be easy to access everything you need. Without a car, you may want to focus on the neighborhoods closest to Main Street or Park Square, as these put you in comfortable walking distance of groceries, banking, and other necessities. There is public transportation, but bus routes and frequency of service are constantly being shortened and reduced, so it's best not to rely on it.

Woonsocket is filled with things to do, and there are plenty of opportunities for date night romance. Every Columbus Day weekend, families come from all over the state for Autumnfest, a celebration of city spirit. When the weather is good, paddling is the way to go with a canoe trip down the Blackstone River. Rainy days are best spent in the Museum of Work and Culture, which gives you an opportunity to trace the roots of Woonsocket’s French-Canadian immigrants and learn about the hard work they put in to create one of the premier textile manufacturing cities in the country.

Looking for a night out? The Stadium Theatre offers 1920s style with a dizzying array of entertainment, from movies to acrobats and everything in between. Nearby, Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining has some of the best Chinese food in the state, and you can also take in blues and jazz from nationally recognized performers.

The Woonsocket Public Library is currently being treated to a complete remodeling and Main Street–everything you would hope for in a city center–is being reborn through an investment of several million dollars. Boston, Worcester, and Providence are all easily accessible through the major and minor highways that surround the city.

Rhode Island might be a small state, but Woonsocket has a big presence. French-Canadian heritage earned the city a reputation for an extra touch of class--funky grammar notwithstanding--and the improvements in infrastructure, friendly small-town feel, and big city amenities have Woonsocket on track to return to its former glory as the ultimate New England destination.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Woonsocket?
In Woonsocket, the median rent is $826 for a studio, $926 for a 1-bedroom, $1,125 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,429 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Woonsocket, check out our monthly Woonsocket Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Woonsocket?
Some of the colleges located in the Woonsocket area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Woonsocket?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woonsocket from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

