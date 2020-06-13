38 Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI📍
Woonsocket is a city experiencing its renaissance, set apart from the rest of Rhode Island by a unique culture, thanks to the French-Canadian heritage of its people. Situated on the scenic Blackstone River National Heritage Corridor, Woonsocket has a rich history of attracting workers from all over the world. French-Canadians came in droves at the end of the 19th century, ready to labor in the mills and factories that still stand today. Some of the city’s most cherished quirks reflect its Quebecois roots, including the sometimes head-scratching misplaced modifiers: “Pass me down the ladder the hammer.” The 43,877 residents of Woonsocket are glad to ignore the odd looks they get when peculiar turns of phrase slip out, because these are offset by the pleasure of a small community feel with all the conveniences of a bustling metropolis.
Fortunately for newcomers, finding a comfortable, affordable apartment for rent in Woonsocket is pretty easy. Whether you like the big-city feel of large complexes or the quiet of a suburban backyard-and-picket-fence kind of home, Woonsocket has something for everyone. The standard items needed to move in are a security deposit and one month’s rent. All utilities paid apartments are rare, though with perseverance, you might find an apartment with paid heat and hot water--this is considered the height of luck, as many Woonsocket homes still use heating oil in their furnaces, which is pricey.
Thanks to its position on the Blackstone River, Woonsocket was once the destination for immigrants looking for work in one of the many mills and factories. As a result, the city sprang up very quickly, with surprisingly diverse neighborhoods. Some are made up of the large, stately homes that once housed mill owners, and others reflect the simpler living of mill workers. While the entire city is considered very affordable, like anywhere else, prices will vary depending on the neighborhood.
Cato Hill Historic District: This is a great spot for folks who want a home in an affordable neighborhood within easy walking distance of shopping and other services. It isn’t glamorous, but it avoids the gritty feel of being in the thick of city living. Most of the houses in Cato Hill were built by individual property owners, rather than mill owners, adding some color and character.
Privilege Mill District: Living in the Privilege Mill District is like stepping back in time, as the neighborhood was home to most of the Privilege Mill workers in the 19th century. Many young adults and new families get their start in this area, and it's a favorite for those with roommates because the rooms in the apartment rentals are often large and airy.
South Main Street Historic District: While mill workers lived in factory-owned housing, the mill owners, along with the city’s doctors, lawyers, and shopkeepers, built lavish homes in the South Main Street Historic District. The lots are much bigger than in other parts of the city, for those who want 3 bedroom houses for rent with extra outdoor space.
Streetcar Neighborhoods: When Woonsocket built a network of streetcars, many people were able to move away from the area immediately surrounding downtown Woonsocket and the mills. They bought or built what is now iconic Woonsocket architecture–the triple-decker houses with big outdoor porches on every floor. This area has plenty of reasonably priced 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, making it a favorite for small families. Sadly, the streetcars are gone, though you can still see the tracks on some streets.
North End Historic District: Like in the South Main Street Historic District, lawyers, merchants, and doctors built their homes in the North End. Living in this area is much like finding a taste of suburbia in the middle of a busy city.
Woonsocket is a small city with relatively few traffic issues, so as long as you have a car, it will be easy to access everything you need. Without a car, you may want to focus on the neighborhoods closest to Main Street or Park Square, as these put you in comfortable walking distance of groceries, banking, and other necessities. There is public transportation, but bus routes and frequency of service are constantly being shortened and reduced, so it's best not to rely on it.
Woonsocket is filled with things to do, and there are plenty of opportunities for date night romance. Every Columbus Day weekend, families come from all over the state for Autumnfest, a celebration of city spirit. When the weather is good, paddling is the way to go with a canoe trip down the Blackstone River. Rainy days are best spent in the Museum of Work and Culture, which gives you an opportunity to trace the roots of Woonsocket’s French-Canadian immigrants and learn about the hard work they put in to create one of the premier textile manufacturing cities in the country.
Looking for a night out? The Stadium Theatre offers 1920s style with a dizzying array of entertainment, from movies to acrobats and everything in between. Nearby, Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining has some of the best Chinese food in the state, and you can also take in blues and jazz from nationally recognized performers.
The Woonsocket Public Library is currently being treated to a complete remodeling and Main Street–everything you would hope for in a city center–is being reborn through an investment of several million dollars. Boston, Worcester, and Providence are all easily accessible through the major and minor highways that surround the city.
Rhode Island might be a small state, but Woonsocket has a big presence. French-Canadian heritage earned the city a reputation for an extra touch of class--funky grammar notwithstanding--and the improvements in infrastructure, friendly small-town feel, and big city amenities have Woonsocket on track to return to its former glory as the ultimate New England destination.