38 Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI

Woonsocket Neighborhoods

Thanks to its position on the Blackstone River, Woonsocket was once the destination for immigrants looking for work in one of the many mills and factories. As a result, the city sprang up very quickly, with surprisingly diverse neighborhoods. Some are made up of the large, stately homes that once housed mill owners, and others reflect the simpler living of mill workers. While the entire city is considered very affordable, like anywhere else, prices will vary depending on the neighborhood.

Cato Hill Historic District: This is a great spot for folks who want a home in an affordable neighborhood within easy walking distance of shopping and other services. It isn’t glamorous, but it avoids the gritty feel of being in the thick of city living. Most of the houses in Cato Hill were built by individual property owners, rather than mill owners, adding some color and character.

Privilege Mill District: Living in the Privilege Mill District is like stepping back in time, as the neighborhood was home to most of the Privilege Mill workers in the 19th century. Many young adults and new families get their start in this area, and it's a favorite for those with roommates because the rooms in the apartment rentals are often large and airy.

South Main Street Historic District: While mill workers lived in factory-owned housing, the mill owners, along with the city’s doctors, lawyers, and shopkeepers, built lavish homes in the South Main Street Historic District. The lots are much bigger than in other parts of the city, for those who want 3 bedroom houses for rent with extra outdoor space.

Streetcar Neighborhoods: When Woonsocket built a network of streetcars, many people were able to move away from the area immediately surrounding downtown Woonsocket and the mills. They bought or built what is now iconic Woonsocket architecture–the triple-decker houses with big outdoor porches on every floor. This area has plenty of reasonably priced 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, making it a favorite for small families. Sadly, the streetcars are gone, though you can still see the tracks on some streets.

North End Historic District: Like in the South Main Street Historic District, lawyers, merchants, and doctors built their homes in the North End. Living in this area is much like finding a taste of suburbia in the middle of a busy city.