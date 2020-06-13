95 Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA📍
This town was originally pioneered by the English, who decided to name it after their pretty hometown of Marlborough in Wiltshire, England. The first Marlborough was settled in the southwest of England more than 1,000 years ago. The American version is also pretty old by New World standards, since it was settled in the 17th century and formally declared a town in 1660. While the first Marlborough is surrounded by prehistoric stones and other treasures from extinct civilizations, the new Marlborough was built amid an existing Algonquin Indian culture.
The first settlers in new Marlborough were of the puritan strain of the Christian faith, which was popular in England at the time despite its followers being persecuted. It is likely that those who settled here were directly avoiding English persecution at the hands of the Catholics -- but oh dear, it seems that the modern town of about 39,000 is Catholic after all. At least they tried! At some point, the Puritan settlers were doomed to discover that people really enjoy wearing colored clothing, making music and poetry and dancing. What a shame that is, don't you think?
Marlborough was an early industrialized American town that had the benefit of government funding for a streetcar system that linked Marlborough to other nearby neighborhoods and attracted skilled tradesmen from around the world. When American manufacturing slowed down during the Great Depression, Marlborough's shoe-manufacturing factory plugged along and kept its workers in employment (as well as in some nice shoes, one might hope). The shoe fetish stuck with the creation of the The Rockport Company and the sale of famous Frye boots in the 1970s.
There are plenty of beautiful, well-maintained houses for rent in Marlborough, and even many one-bedroom houses for singles who don't fancy living in an apartment. These smaller homes cost from about $1,200 to $1,500 per month to rent, and most are quite luxurious inside, with new appliances and recent refurbishment. Houses in the downtown area of Marlborough are lower in price than those on the outskirts due to size restrictions. This is a town of luxury condos and homes that range in size from one to five bedrooms. Downtown is a bit older and much smaller in terms of home rentals than the fringe areas. If you want privacy and a dozen cats, look to the outskirts. For more options at dinnertime and one ear to the gossip, look downtown.
The plethora of apartment complexes in Marlborough is astounding in terms of the number that are available and the incredible high quality of the rentals. This is not the place to find an inexpensive studio apartment to house you while you write your thesis -- this is somewhere you celebrate your financially secure adulthood with an immaculately-designed home.