Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

95 Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA

Downtown Marlborough
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Park Washington
15 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Tower Hill
6 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
207 Lincoln St 1
207 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lincoln St Marlb - Property Id: 274051 Spacious 3-bedroom, 1st floor apartment near shops in Marlborough, nicely painted and renovated. Two off-street parking in the back of the building. Available immediately.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
French Hill
1 Unit Available
179 W Main St Unit 2
179 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Small multi-family, 2nd floor, nice outdoor space, large unit. Minutes away from 495,290 and MA pike and the Downtown area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
1000 Bay Dr.
1000 Bay Drive, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,280
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
French Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Versailles
16 Versailles Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1175 sqft
Very nice totally renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a nice 2 family home. Eat-in kitchen has all new applicances with laundry hooks behind closet doors right off the kitchen. Three nice size bedrooms with carpeting.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Marlborough Junction
1 Unit Available
43 Warren Ave
43 Warren Avenue, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom in quiet neighborhood! This spacious unit is on the first floor of a two family home has a lot to offer it's new tenant! It has an update kitchen and two separate living areas with decorative fireplaces! Two bedrooms

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
9 Estabrook
9 Estabrook Avenue, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
3 room, 1 bedroom on third floor of 6 unit building. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space. Living room and bedroom have laminate floors. Bathroom and kitchen have vinyl. Lots of closet and storage space in the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Marlborough
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Results within 5 miles of Marlborough
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
West Framingham
70 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,332
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,375
1690 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Framingham
42 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,605
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.

Median Rent in Marlborough

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Marlborough is $1,312, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,646.
Studio
$1,154
1 Bed
$1,312
2 Beds
$1,646
3+ Beds
$2,074
City GuideMarlborough
"I am an Englishman by birth, Lord Marlborough is my name, and I was brought up in London town, a place of noted fame. I was beloved by all my men, and kings and princes likewise, and then all the towns we took to all the world's surprise." (-Fairport Convention, "Lord Marlborough")

This town was originally pioneered by the English, who decided to name it after their pretty hometown of Marlborough in Wiltshire, England. The first Marlborough was settled in the southwest of England more than 1,000 years ago. The American version is also pretty old by New World standards, since it was settled in the 17th century and formally declared a town in 1660. While the first Marlborough is surrounded by prehistoric stones and other treasures from extinct civilizations, the new Marlborough was built amid an existing Algonquin Indian culture. 

Puritans? Not Anymore!

The first settlers in new Marlborough were of the puritan strain of the Christian faith, which was popular in England at the time despite its followers being persecuted. It is likely that those who settled here were directly avoiding English persecution at the hands of the Catholics -- but oh dear, it seems that the modern town of about 39,000 is Catholic after all. At least they tried! At some point, the Puritan settlers were doomed to discover that people really enjoy wearing colored clothing, making music and poetry and dancing. What a shame that is, don't you think?

The Modern American Marlborough... With a Shoe Fetish

Marlborough was an early industrialized American town that had the benefit of government funding for a streetcar system that linked Marlborough to other nearby neighborhoods and attracted skilled tradesmen from around the world. When American manufacturing slowed down during the Great Depression, Marlborough's shoe-manufacturing factory plugged along and kept its workers in employment (as well as in some nice shoes, one might hope). The shoe fetish stuck with the creation of the The Rockport Company and the sale of famous Frye boots in the 1970s.

Houses and Rental Apartments in Marlborough

There are plenty of beautiful, well-maintained houses for rent in Marlborough, and even many one-bedroom houses for singles who don't fancy living in an apartment. These smaller homes cost from about $1,200 to $1,500 per month to rent, and most are quite luxurious inside, with new appliances and recent refurbishment. Houses in the downtown area of Marlborough are lower in price than those on the outskirts due to size restrictions. This is a town of luxury condos and homes that range in size from one to five bedrooms. Downtown is a bit older and much smaller in terms of home rentals than the fringe areas. If you want privacy and a dozen cats, look to the outskirts. For more options at dinnertime and one ear to the gossip, look downtown.

The plethora of apartment complexes in Marlborough is astounding in terms of the number that are available and the incredible high quality of the rentals. This is not the place to find an inexpensive studio apartment to house you while you write your thesis -- this is somewhere you celebrate your financially secure adulthood with an immaculately-designed home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Marlborough?
In Marlborough, the median rent is $1,154 for a studio, $1,312 for a 1-bedroom, $1,646 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,074 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marlborough, check out our monthly Marlborough Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Marlborough?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Marlborough include Downtown Marlborough.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Marlborough?
Some of the colleges located in the Marlborough area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Marlborough?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marlborough from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

