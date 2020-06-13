95 Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA

Houses and Rental Apartments in Marlborough

There are plenty of beautiful, well-maintained houses for rent in Marlborough, and even many one-bedroom houses for singles who don't fancy living in an apartment. These smaller homes cost from about $1,200 to $1,500 per month to rent, and most are quite luxurious inside, with new appliances and recent refurbishment. Houses in the downtown area of Marlborough are lower in price than those on the outskirts due to size restrictions. This is a town of luxury condos and homes that range in size from one to five bedrooms. Downtown is a bit older and much smaller in terms of home rentals than the fringe areas. If you want privacy and a dozen cats, look to the outskirts. For more options at dinnertime and one ear to the gossip, look downtown.

The plethora of apartment complexes in Marlborough is astounding in terms of the number that are available and the incredible high quality of the rentals. This is not the place to find an inexpensive studio apartment to house you while you write your thesis -- this is somewhere you celebrate your financially secure adulthood with an immaculately-designed home.