75 Apartments for rent in Northborough, MA

Moving to Northborough

When looking for places for rent make sure you take some time to figure out exactly what you're looking for. In Northborough, there are all types of apartments for rent from studio apartments to condo rentals. There are single-family home rentals and apartment complexes. So, it's important to know how you want to live and what kind of space you require.

When renting an apartment in Northborough, you'll have to provide all the usual documentation like identification and proof of income. This can be in the form of W-2s, pay stubs or sometimes even a tax return. All landlords are different and for some you may have to have a credit check run and sometimes even a background check. These may cost you some extra money so be prepared!

You'll likely have to fill out an application and this may also have an associated fee. The money continues to flow, out that is, when you are approved. The good news is that you now have the apartment or house rental that you wanted, but you have to come up with the first month's rent, a security deposit and sometimes the last month's rent, too. This can all add up pretty fast so, again, just be prepared and you should have smooth sailing through the whole process.

Northborough has Route 290 running through the northern end of town and Route 9 just clips the southern end. This makes it pretty easy to get to Boston, 33 miles away, just as the marker says, and Worcester that's just over 10 miles away.