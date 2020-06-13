75 Apartments for rent in Northborough, MA

Apartment List
City GuideNorthborough
Northborough is on the old Boston Post Road now called Route 20. This old colonial road ran from Boston to New York City and, among other things, was used to carry the mail. In the 1760s markers were put along the road to calculate the postal delivery fee. Northborough's marker still stands, stating it is "33 miles to Boston."

Northborough, Massachusetts is located in Worcester County and at the 2010 census had just over 6,000 people in the town center encompassing just over three and a half square miles. The greater town as a whole is about 18.5 square miles and has about 14,000 people. Northborough has chosen to remain slightly sleepier than some of its neighbors, Westborough and Marlborough. These two neighboring towns host major industrial and technical parks that attracted many businesses out of Boston and into this area in the 1990s. Northborough serves as more of a bedroom community for these towns, with many people commuting into Boston and Worcester also.

Moving to Northborough

When looking for places for rent make sure you take some time to figure out exactly what you're looking for. In Northborough, there are all types of apartments for rent from studio apartments to condo rentals. There are single-family home rentals and apartment complexes. So, it's important to know how you want to live and what kind of space you require.

When renting an apartment in Northborough, you'll have to provide all the usual documentation like identification and proof of income. This can be in the form of W-2s, pay stubs or sometimes even a tax return. All landlords are different and for some you may have to have a credit check run and sometimes even a background check. These may cost you some extra money so be prepared!

You'll likely have to fill out an application and this may also have an associated fee. The money continues to flow, out that is, when you are approved. The good news is that you now have the apartment or house rental that you wanted, but you have to come up with the first month's rent, a security deposit and sometimes the last month's rent, too. This can all add up pretty fast so, again, just be prepared and you should have smooth sailing through the whole process.

Northborough has Route 290 running through the northern end of town and Route 9 just clips the southern end. This makes it pretty easy to get to Boston, 33 miles away, just as the marker says, and Worcester that's just over 10 miles away.

Neighborhoods of Northborough

The New England city of Northborough is happily related to nearby Marlborough, though enjoys its location west from the larger Massachusetts city with the similar -borough suffix. Northborough residents show a lot of pride in where they live, so be ready to love your new city when you move in and you'll fit in just fine!

Town Center: The town center is where Route 20 meets Route 135 and here you will find the typical town green, library and town hall. The most populated streets are in this area, but even though you are in town, you will still likely need a car to get anything done.

West Main Street: This area includes areas north and west of the city center. Finding an apartment rental in this area of Northborough puts you in easy driving distance to Route 290, perfect if you are commuting into Worcester or up north.

Woodside: This area stretches out from the town center to the east towards Marlborough. There is easy access to Route 495 via Route 20 and the housing is quite spread out. There won't be anything within walking distance here so a car is a must.

Living in Northborough

You certainly have one thing if you rent an apartment in Northborough and that is quality of life. The town still has plenty of open space and tree-lined streets. You'll see fireworks on the Fourth of July and a parade on Memorial Day with all the cub scouts and brownies marching alongside the war vets.

Little League is big here and the town still reveres its 15 minutes of major league fame provided by Northborough native Mark Fidrych. Fid - that's what you'll call him if you don't want to seem green - was a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers and won the 1976 American League Rookie of the Year award.

There's plenty of outdoor activity in a town like Northborough. Woods, lakes, ponds, even a small mountain all provide ways to get out and enjoy the four seasons. You can go hiking on the trails at Assabet Park or enjoy the view from the highest point in Northborough, Mt. Pisgah. If it's a nice day you can even see the tall buildings of the Boston skyline from one of the two scenic vistas on this Mass Wildlife land.

Wegmans is all the rage for shopping now. Located south of town on Route 20 just before you get to Route 9 this iconic New York store has moved in and people come from far and wide for the "experience" of Wegmans.

But, forget the chain stores in summer. Every respectable New England town has its own farm stand in season. In Northborough, go to Berberian's Farm for the freshest corn, tomatoes, herbs, lettuce and garden plants.

There are a plenty of local restaurants to frequent also. Most of them line Route 20 and you can take your pick of pizza places and Chinese or Japanese cuisine. You can also get Mexican at the Qdoba Mexican Grill out at the Northborough Crossing plaza. You can't miss a stop at Chet's Diner either. This place has been here since 1931 and gives you the classic New England diner experience. It should be the first thing you do on your first morning in your new home, if you really want to fit in, that is. Soon you'll be one of the regulars!

If you're lucky enough to need to rent an apartment in Northborough don't waste time. Get out there now and find out all this nice New England town has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Northborough?
In Northborough, the median rent is $1,208 for a studio, $1,373 for a 1-bedroom, $1,724 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,173 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Northborough, check out our monthly Northborough Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Northborough?
Some of the colleges located in the Northborough area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Northborough?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northborough from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

