Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:38 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Boston apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
18 Units Available
Back Bay
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,463
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,499
2362 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments available in centrally located complex, near I-90, Highway 9, Boston Common, Fenway Park and Green Line MBTA stops. In-unit laundry and air conditioning. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
36 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Allston
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
29 Units Available
Mission Hill
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,401
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,304
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
79 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
69 Units Available
Downtown Boston
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,570
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,859
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1091 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
44 Units Available
Back Bay
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,835
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,647
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,365
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
27 Units Available
Back Bay
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,665
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,100
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1226 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
32 Units Available
Back Bay
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,480
1305 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,539
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,163
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,239
1148 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
8 Units Available
Allston
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1025 sqft
Recently renovated units with ceramic tile kitchens, granite counters and a patio/balcony. Parking and laundry available on site. Easy access to I-90. Close to Portsmouth Street Playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
64 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,663
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,437
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
43 Units Available
Back Bay
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,899
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,579
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,046
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,669
968 sqft
Situated in the center of Seaport Square. All apartments feature oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a Skydeck and wellness center. Multiple shops and restaurants located on-site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
50 Units Available
Allston
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with open-layout kitchens, spacious closets and modern appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and assigned parking, among other amenities. Five minutes from MBTA Green Line.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
West Square
320 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1010 sqft
Located just a few miles from Logan International Airport and the Seaport District, this complex is ideal for anyone who needs to access the MBTA Red Line Subway. Amenities include dishwashers, fireplaces, and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
64 Units Available
South End
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,069
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 8/15 move-in!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 03:21am
$
6 Units Available
Lower Roxbury
150 Camden
150 Camden Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
831 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1054 sqft
Luxury new construction, located in the heart of Boston's historic South End- Camden Street Apartments, 150 offers modern living and premium access to all that Boston has to offer; close transit access, countless restaurants and shops, with a
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Oak Square
4 Elko St
4 Elko St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
756 sqft
Sitting in downtown Brighton, this beautiful complex offers a selection of amenities and proximity to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Features include cable hookups, dishwashers, disposals, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
34 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
131 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,975
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
507 sqft
An impressive location, modern apartments and first-class tenant services combine to make 62 Boylston Street one of Boston's most convenient locations to experience true city living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
16 Units Available
North End
244 Hanover Apartments
244 Hanover Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
864 sqft
Be the first to make this large one bedroom apartment your home in a boutique, new construction building in the heart of Boston's North End.
City Guide for Boston, MA

"Boston is actually the capital of the world. You didn't know that? We breed smart-ass, quippy, funny people." (-John Krasinski).

Boston is on the A-list of American History, the site of seminal showdowns in the revolutionary and evolutionary charge for American independence. Go ahead, ask any Bostonian, they'll tell you. After they spend the first 45 minutes talking about the Red Sox. Beantown, as it is called by so many (not one of them a local) is small by world-class standards, but titanic in offerings. Of course one could get by on clam chowder (cream based - mention the other kind and you'll start a fight) and lobster rolls seven days a week, but the restaurant scene is kaleidoscopically magical. The Boston Symphony, The Pops, the Theatre District, the beach, the sports, and the sites are all in remarkably manageable, compact reach. You’ve made a good choice with Boston, let’s get you into an apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Boston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Boston, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Boston apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Boston apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

