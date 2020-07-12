/
chinatown leather district
211 Apartments for rent in Chinatown - Leather District, Boston, MA
67 Units Available
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,785
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,170
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
30 Units Available
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,685
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
60 Units Available
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,757
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,827
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1095 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
21 Units Available
40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
455 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
838 sqft
An extraordinary opportunity to live on the edge of beautiful Boston Common! The residences at 40 Boylston Street offer all the style and convenience of downtown living.
131 Units Available
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,975
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
507 sqft
An impressive location, modern apartments and first-class tenant services combine to make 62 Boylston Street one of Boston's most convenient locations to experience true city living.
19 Units Available
81 Essex
81 Essex Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
351 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
607 sqft
81 Essex is situated just minutes from many of the city's main attractions, including The Theater District, The Boston Common, Chinatown, South Station, and Downtown Crossing.
1 Unit Available
580 Washington St.
580 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1BR, 1BA, at Millennium Place, one of the finest, Full Service, Luxury Residential Building in the Heart of Boston! Conveniently located one block from Boston Common across from the The Ritz-Carlton/Equinox Sports Club with easy access to
1 Unit Available
150 Tremont St.
150 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1474 sqft
Available September 1st!! Two bed two bath condo on upper floor. Bright and sunny but private and quite. 11' ft ceiling heights and over-sized windows. Great balcony for morning coffee or a glass of wine at night.
1 Unit Available
549 Washington Street
549 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
549 Washington Street Apt #1B, Boston, MA 02135 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 07/10/2020. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
3 Avery St.
3 Avery Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny 6th floor one bed at the Ritz Carlton with floor-to-ceiling windows, and maximized living space! This beautifully maintained condo features hardwood floors throughout, a newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel
1 Unit Available
165 Tremont Street
165 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1059 sqft
Incredible, front facing unit at the Grandview on the Boston Common featuring two beds, two baths and garage parking! Enjoy a cup of morning coffee in the bright & sunny, oversized living & dining space featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with
110 Units Available
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,845
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,476
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,391
2225 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
47 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
19 Units Available
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,579
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,046
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,970
968 sqft
Situated in the center of Seaport Square. All apartments feature oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a Skydeck and wellness center. Multiple shops and restaurants located on-site.
31 Units Available
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,220
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1117 sqft
Ideally located in Boston's famed West End, these apartment homes feature luxury finishes, full-size washers and dryers, an indoor sports court, and a residents lounge. The pet-friendly apartments are surrounded by trails and parks.
41 Units Available
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,469
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,163
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,129
1148 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
130 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,399
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
61 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,718
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,437
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
75 Units Available
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
45 Units Available
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,835
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,667
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,365
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
19 Units Available
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1200 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
12 Units Available
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1000 sqft
An elegant newly renovated community with views of the Boston Harbor. On-site fitness center, package service, concierge, and Tiki Rock. Apartments feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer.
27 Units Available
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
33 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
