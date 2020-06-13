128 Apartments for rent in Central Falls, RI

Neighborhoods

Downtown: The city's central neighborhood has a large concentration of gorgeous historical homes that have been remodeled into rental apartments. Most of the houses were built before the 1940s, and some date back to the 19th century. Unlike many densely populated cities, there aren't many high-rise apartments. Instead, you can find smaller buildings with two to four units each, ranging from studio-sized to 3-bedrooms.

Northern Central Falls: Nestled against the Blackstone River, the northern section of Central Falls has easy access to outdoor fun. Residents enjoy kayaking and canoeing, thanks to the Valley Falls Heritage Park. There are plenty of hot spots for sports lovers, too, including the High Street Ball Field and Macomber Stadium.

This part of Central Falls is bisected by RI Route 114, which connects the northern corner of the state -- the City of Woonsocket -- to the southern City of Newport. An affordable house rental is easy to come by in the Northern Central Falls neighborhood, and there is an abundance of city apartments available as well.

South Central Falls Historic District: The architecture in the South Central Falls Historic District is so impressive that the area has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. If you choose to make your home in this neighborhood, you can choose from designs that include Colonial Revival, Victorian and Greek revival, among others. The residential section of South Central Falls abuts the Central Falls Mill Historic District, which includes some of the textile manufacturing buildings that housed the city's founders.

If your taste runs to luxury apartments, you may have the most luck in this neighborhood. There are plenty of houses and duplexes for rent as well.

Western Central Falls: While many homes on the west side of Central Falls share their pre-1940 architecture with the rest of the city, this neighborhood also has a fair share of mid-20th century architecture. That means a little more variety in the rental apartment market.

The grand Moshassuck Cemetery is located in this area, offering a glimpse of history as you walk through the well-kept paths. For more vigorous exercise, check out the Higginson Avenue Sports Complex.