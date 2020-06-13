Apartment List
/
RI
/
central falls
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:06 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Central Falls, RI

📍

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts One Beds Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st Located in the

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
722 Dexter Street
722 Dexter St, Central Falls, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Newly Remodeled. 4 Bed / 1 Bath. 1 Car Parking.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
65 Garfield St
65 Garfield Street, Central Falls, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
65 garfield single home - Property Id: 238660 single home, spacer rooms, parking, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238660 Property Id 238660 (RLNE5709573)
Results within 1 mile of Central Falls

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Downtown Pawtucket
1 Unit Available
28 Bayley Street
28 Bayley Street, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
907 sqft
This is your new home! Upscale condo development located in downtown area. Approx. 950 square feet with high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Updated kitchen with bar area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Valley Falls
1 Unit Available
7 Church st
7 Church Street, Valley Falls, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Church st in Valley Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
62 Tucker Street
62 Tucker Street, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and thoroughly renovated three bedroom apartment in Saylesville. Featuring hardwood floors, new higher end kitchen, new bath, private porch, and much more.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!
Results within 5 miles of Central Falls
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cumberland Hill
18 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street
78 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
June 2020: 4 BR Apt. in Eastside Near Brown U. - Property Id: 166126 Available June 1, 2020. Accepting Lease Now! Nice 4 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bath , spacious, bright, hardwood floor. Big kitchen and tiled bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
2 Barnes
2 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Brand new 4 bed 3 bath near Brown! Legacy Real Estate - Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit featuring hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, marble baths, Central heating & central air. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Laundry in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Governor St 3
120 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
ALL INCLUDED!!! EAST SIDE 2BED - Property Id: 262895 ALL INCLUDED!!! electricity gas verizon wifi. 1400$ east side prime location One block from ives street ,5 min walk for brown and wickenden street many store and coffee shop near by.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
112 Waterman
112 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
112 Waterman - 4 Available 07/01/20 4 bed 1 bath on Waterman/Thayer. Legacy Real Estate - Large 4 Bed 1 Bath unit for rent on Waterman/Thayer. Steps from Brown campus. Call or text Legacy Real Estate at 401-447-8210 (RLNE5637920)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman St
13 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed on Pitman! Legacy Real Estate - Spacious 3 Bedroom apartment for rent on The East Side on Pitman St. Hardwood floors throughout. In close proximity to Brown, RISD, Wayland Square, and Thayer St. Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.
City GuideCentral Falls
"Central Falls makes up in heart what it lacks in size."_ -- Viola Davis, native of Central Falls, Rhode Island, and Academy Award nominee for _Doubt and The Help.Wondering whether you will like living in Central Falls, Rhode Island? Consider this: In the 18th century, the area was settled by businessmen, including a renowned chocolate manufacturer. Central Falls' first name was Chocolateville. In honor of this delicious heritage, the city recently dedicated a new green space, the Chocolate M...
Moving to Central Falls

For such a small city, Central Falls boasts a rich history. The first residents played a major role in ramping-up the country's textile industry, and a number of famous artists, entertainers and innovators were born and raised here.

Finding a rental apartment in Central Falls is easy and affordable, and you have endless options depending on your personal preferences. Any one of these neighborhoods is a great choice.

Neighborhoods

Downtown: The city's central neighborhood has a large concentration of gorgeous historical homes that have been remodeled into rental apartments. Most of the houses were built before the 1940s, and some date back to the 19th century. Unlike many densely populated cities, there aren't many high-rise apartments. Instead, you can find smaller buildings with two to four units each, ranging from studio-sized to 3-bedrooms.

Northern Central Falls: Nestled against the Blackstone River, the northern section of Central Falls has easy access to outdoor fun. Residents enjoy kayaking and canoeing, thanks to the Valley Falls Heritage Park. There are plenty of hot spots for sports lovers, too, including the High Street Ball Field and Macomber Stadium.

This part of Central Falls is bisected by RI Route 114, which connects the northern corner of the state -- the City of Woonsocket -- to the southern City of Newport. An affordable house rental is easy to come by in the Northern Central Falls neighborhood, and there is an abundance of city apartments available as well.

South Central Falls Historic District: The architecture in the South Central Falls Historic District is so impressive that the area has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. If you choose to make your home in this neighborhood, you can choose from designs that include Colonial Revival, Victorian and Greek revival, among others. The residential section of South Central Falls abuts the Central Falls Mill Historic District, which includes some of the textile manufacturing buildings that housed the city's founders.

If your taste runs to luxury apartments, you may have the most luck in this neighborhood. There are plenty of houses and duplexes for rent as well.

Western Central Falls: While many homes on the west side of Central Falls share their pre-1940 architecture with the rest of the city, this neighborhood also has a fair share of mid-20th century architecture. That means a little more variety in the rental apartment market.

The grand Moshassuck Cemetery is located in this area, offering a glimpse of history as you walk through the well-kept paths. For more vigorous exercise, check out the Higginson Avenue Sports Complex.

Fall in Love with the Falls

Central Falls packs a lot of living into just 1.3 square miles. No matter which neighborhood you choose, you will enjoy an abundance of small markets and shops in walking distance. Larger retail stores and supermarkets are just a quick drive. If you're living that car-free life, don't worry: There is an excellent state-wide public bus system that will get you anywhere you want to go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Central Falls?
The average rent price for Central Falls rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,570.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Central Falls?
Some of the colleges located in the Central Falls area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Central Falls?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Central Falls from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Central Falls 1 BedroomsCentral Falls 3 Bedrooms
Central Falls Apartments with ParkingCentral Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Central Falls Pet Friendly Places