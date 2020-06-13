/
/
stoughton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
310 Apartments for rent in Stoughton, MA📍
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
North Randolph
5 Units Available
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
199 Pleasant St 3
199 Pleasant Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Spacious, well-maintained apartment near downtown - Property Id: 131759 Spacious well maintained one room apt. in Stoughton. New floors, freshly painted, Move-in ready. Off-street parking available.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
28 Faxon St.
28 Faxon Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Stoughton
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
59 Waterfall Dr.
59 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1225 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Tile Flooring Carpeting Walk-in Closets Vaulted Ceilings Extra Storage Custom Accent walls Terms: One year lease
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
28 Waterfall Dr.
28 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1103 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
33 Waterfall Dr.
33 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1225 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
44 Waterfall Dr.
44 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1225 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Brockton Heights
1 Unit Available
685 Oak St.
685 Oak Street, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
856 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
57 Will Dr
57 Will Drive, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
756 sqft
Fully renovated, second level condo located in the desirable Canton Village. Spacious Master bedroom with generous walk in closet. Complex offers laundry in the lower level, large swimming pool, picnic and barbeque grills.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12 Union St 2nd Floor
12 Union Street, Bristol County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
910 sqft
Appartment for rent in N Easton, Ma - Property Id: 262900 Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Large 20x17 great room leads out to private 17x8 deck. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances including dish washer.
1 of 6
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Waterfall Dr.
31 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1096 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Stoughton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Stoughton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,970.
Some of the colleges located in the Stoughton area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MA