Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

58 Apartments for rent in Beverly, MA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
84 Cabot
84 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Welcome to a cozy 1 bedroom apartment in downtown Beverly! Parking pot included and Coin-Op in building.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
42 Beckford st
42 Beckford Street, Beverly, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
825 sqft
In the heart of downtown Beverly. Minutes from train, beach, parks, shops. restaurants. Etc. Sunny two bedroom apartment just RENOVATED! Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, high ceilings with beautiful hardwood throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
62 Cabot st
62 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
575 sqft
In the heart of downtown Beverly. Minutes from train, beach, parks, shops. restaurants. Etc. Sunny one bedroom apartment just RENOVATED! Stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5 Mason Street
5 Mason Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1350 sqft
This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12 Lothrop
12 Lothrop Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1460 sqft
300 yards to the water! The open living-dining area with soaring ceilings adjoins the well-appointed gas kitchen, where you can sit at the breakfast bar and plan an evening with friends on the roomy private patio.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
13 School Street
13 School Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
962 sqft
Bright, Clean Sparkling 1st floor! 2 Great Size Bedrooms..Newer Granite Kitchen W/ Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances,frig, Gas stove, microwave dishwasher & New Grey Pergo Type Flooring, Freshly Painted, Newly Sanded Wide Plank Flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
$
4 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped
Results within 5 miles of Beverly
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Proctor
9 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
South Salem
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Salem
15 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Meadows
23 Prince Street, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2000 sqft
A pristine suburban townhouse community just 1/2 mile from the Highlands Elementary school in sought-after Danvers, the residences at Spring Meadows offer an ideal in-town location that's only moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
75 Wharf St 301
75 Wharf Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1066 sqft
BRAND NEW - 75 Wharf Street Apartments - Property Id: 256393 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Pickering Wharf. Perfectly blending elegance with functional living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peabody Town Center
1 Unit Available
8 Crowninshield Street 101
8 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Well maintained condominium near downtown Peabody - Property Id: 220213 Spacious easy living at its finest open concept living/dining room condominium with FREE Internet in Peabody convenient distance from Boston, features the only unit in the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Ave
255 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Salem Rental - Property Id: 289670 four family rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
194 Lafayette Street
194 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
2716 sqft
194 Lafayette Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Historic Home in Salem - Steps from downtown Salem and Salem University, The Coming Soon Commuter Rail Stop on Canal St and directly across from the Saltonstall School is 194 Lafayette St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
12 Holly Street
12 Holly Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
155 Washington St.
155 Washington Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1171 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Median Rent in Beverly

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly is $1,374, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,704.
Studio
$1,204
1 Bed
$1,374
2 Beds
$1,704
3+ Beds
$2,141
City GuideBeverly
Less than 20 miles northeast of Boston, along Massachusetts’ beautiful North Shore, sits the charming and historic little city of Beverly. A unique, modern bedroom community oozing with old world flair, Beverly is a residential hotspot for Bostonians who appreciate the peace and quiet of the suburbs while still being able to partake in the hustle and bustle of the nearby big city. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Then start click-click-clicking away at the listings in this nifty littl...
Life in Beverly

Are you, by any chance, in the market for an inexpensive apartment in Beverly, Massachusetts? What are you, a comedian?! Upscale apartments and luxury townhouses are the standard in Beverly, where the average one-bedroom goes for around $1200 and family-sized, multi-bedroom unit usually cost between $1500 and two grand. Fortunately, amenities, even at the more modestly priced rentals in the city, tend to be top-notch and often include renovated interiors, walk-in closets, on-site laundry facilities, and plenty of storage space.

Several property managers at Beverly apartment complexes offer short-term leases (usually at a slightly elevated price), while pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) rentals are amply available, as well. Waiting lists are rare, and apartments are spread evenly throughout the city; whether you’re targeting an apartment, loft, or townhouse for rent in the Montserrat neighborhood, downtown, the coveted North Beverly area, or any other part of town, you shouldn’t have a problem finding an apartment that fits you to a tee.

When it comes to culture and entertainment, meanwhile, Beverly is certainly no slouch. Attractions include a walker-friendly downtown shopping district, a variety of parks, trails, and beaches, and several historic landmarks and must-see museums including the Salem Witch Museum (Beverly was originally a part of Salem and donated a number of “witches” to the cause back in the day). Factor in a hodgepodge of eateries and nightlife hotspots and a top-notch public transit system that connects to big sister Boston, and we get the feeling you’ll soon feel right at home in “The Birthplace of America’s Navy.”

So without further delay, let’s get down to business and find you the perfect Beverly, Massachusetts apartment for rent! Congrats in advance and best of luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Beverly?
In Beverly, the median rent is $1,204 for a studio, $1,374 for a 1-bedroom, $1,704 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,141 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beverly, check out our monthly Beverly Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Beverly?
Some of the colleges located in the Beverly area include Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, Boston University, and Brandeis University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Beverly?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beverly from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Brookline.

