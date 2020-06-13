76 Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA

Moving to Methuen Town

Methuen Town is ideally located for residents interested in commuting to nearby larger towns and cities (Boston included). Manchester is approximately the same distance as Boston from Methuen Town, and many other smaller cities are also within easy commuting distance.

It's Competitive

The consequence of all of these urban areas being close together is a fairly tight rental market throughout the region. It won't be easy finding your perfect home, whether you're after a house to rent or apartment homes (be they one- or two-bedroom). The vacancy rate is more favorable than what you'd find in some major cities, but is a lot worse than that in smaller towns. Be prepared to fight to find a property you like, and start looking well in advance of your intended moving date.

What Housing Is Available?

In the center of the city you'll find a lot of apartment buildings and some high rises, so there are plenty of apartments to go around. Whether they're vacant or not, however, is another matter, so be prepared to be flexible with your needs if you want to find a home that meets your qualifications. Roughly one-third of the city's housing is apartments, while most of the rest is taken up by single family homes, so you're covered whichever way you go.

Will You Commute?

As you'd expect, you'll need to show proof of income to secure your ideal residence, so come to showings bearing bank statements and pay stubs. Commuting to nearby towns is definitely doable, but you'll need a car to give you the flexibility you want, especially if you're not keen to rely on public transit. There are plenty of routes in and out of town (Route 28, Route 110, and Route 113 to name a few), so getting around is a breeze.