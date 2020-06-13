76 Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA

Apartment List
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Methuen
1 Unit Available
8 Washington Ct
8 Washington Court, Methuen Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PARKING - Property Id: 284405 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284405 Property Id 284405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796085)
Results within 1 mile of Methuen Town
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,842
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Results within 5 miles of Methuen Town
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Lower Belvidere
18 Units Available
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
4 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Haverhill
25 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1068 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Haverhill
5 Units Available
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,420
685 sqft
Boutique community with artist lofts. Open floor plans with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pool table and clubhouse on site. Pet-friendly. Close to Essex Street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,419
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1295 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Belvidere
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
750 sqft
Hillcrest Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in a quiet Belvidere neighborhood and is less than a third of a mile from Route 495 near the Tewksbury line.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Belvidere
1 Unit Available
1204 Lawrence Street
1204 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Apartment for $1,795. Ideal for young professionals. Minutes from I-495. Vacant and freshly cleaned/disinfected! 50% off Security Deposit! - Attention grabbing three bedroom apartment on first floor of two unit multi-family.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $950 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Lowell
1 Unit Available
132 Boylston Lane Unit 40
132 Boylston Street, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly Renovated Two (2) Bedroom Condo in South Lowell. $1,450 / month - Be the first to see this newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath condo in south Lowell in the Canterbury Village Condos.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
89 Lawrence Road
89 Lawrence Road, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 First Floor Apartment with a spacious back yard - Property Id: 24576 Small first floor 2 bedroom on a cul-de-sac with heat and hot water included full washer and dryer Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
60 Water St.
60 East Water Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
807 sqft
Terms: One year lease
City GuideMethuen Town
Methuen Town is home to several notable historical figures, perhaps the most famous of whom is Robert Rogers. Rogers was an American colonial frontiersman who founded and commanded the Roger's Rangers, an elite fighting force that would go on to become the U.S. Army Rangers many years later.

Today, this Massachusetts town is home to more than 47,000 residents. Situated in Essex County, Methuen Town is a scant 30 miles from Boston in the south, and is situated approximately 15 miles from the Atlantic coast. The town sits on the banks of the Merrimack River and also has several brooks and streams running through it, the largest of which is the Spicket River. Somewhat unusually shaped, Methuen Town is surrounded by like-sized towns such as Haverhill, Lawrence, Andover, Pelham, and the perennially spooky Salem.

Moving to Methuen Town

Methuen Town is ideally located for residents interested in commuting to nearby larger towns and cities (Boston included). Manchester is approximately the same distance as Boston from Methuen Town, and many other smaller cities are also within easy commuting distance.

It's Competitive

The consequence of all of these urban areas being close together is a fairly tight rental market throughout the region. It won't be easy finding your perfect home, whether you're after a house to rent or apartment homes (be they one- or two-bedroom). The vacancy rate is more favorable than what you'd find in some major cities, but is a lot worse than that in smaller towns. Be prepared to fight to find a property you like, and start looking well in advance of your intended moving date.

What Housing Is Available?

In the center of the city you'll find a lot of apartment buildings and some high rises, so there are plenty of apartments to go around. Whether they're vacant or not, however, is another matter, so be prepared to be flexible with your needs if you want to find a home that meets your qualifications. Roughly one-third of the city's housing is apartments, while most of the rest is taken up by single family homes, so you're covered whichever way you go.

Will You Commute?

As you'd expect, you'll need to show proof of income to secure your ideal residence, so come to showings bearing bank statements and pay stubs. Commuting to nearby towns is definitely doable, but you'll need a car to give you the flexibility you want, especially if you're not keen to rely on public transit. There are plenty of routes in and out of town (Route 28, Route 110, and Route 113 to name a few), so getting around is a breeze.

Neighborhoods in Methuen Town

The neighborhood you choose will be determined by several factors, namely price and where you're working (or hope to work). If, for example, you're going to be commuting to Boston, you'll want to choose a neighborhood with easy access to the highways taking you south. Prices are relatively consistent throughout Methuen Town and are more dependent on the type of property you rent and the state it's in rather than a property's location. Always take a look around and get a feel for the place to help you decide. As you tour different neighborhoods, keep the following tips in mind.

City Center: Most properties here are apartment buildings, so this area is great for those folks in the market for 1 bedroom apartments for rent. Route 28 cuts straight through and takes you all the way to Boston, which makes it ideal for people planning to head to the city often. There's a bird sanctuary here, too, for anyone who fancies a bit of ornithology.

Jackson St / Pleasant St: Dotted with little ponds and parks, this area is also home to a hospital (which is good news for accident-prone residents). Anyone who likes a bit of jazz might want to check out the Sahara Club and Restaurant in the east.

Graceland Park / Grosvenor Corner: One for the sport fans, this area is home to the Whirlaway Sports Center over in the east and Merrimack Valley Golf Club to the west. Fore!

Riverside Dr / Olive Ave: This area runs along the top of the Merrimack River, which is always nice for a stroll. If you're thirsty or hungry, you can stop off at Muddy Water's Pub and Restaurant for a break, a snack, and some wicked nice views.

Forest St / Hill St: If you're looking for 3-4 bedroom home rentals in Methuen Town, this place is ideal. It's the most westerly point of the city, with easy access to Route 113 and another golf course, Hickory Hill, for those club swingers among you.

Living in Methuen Town

Anyone who lives in Methuen Town will tell you that the quality of life is pretty good there. Rent isn't low, but it certainly isn't as high as it is in larger cities throughout the country. In addition, there's lots to see and do in and around the town.

Residents are definitely proud of the history of Methuen Town, a legacy characterized by the Searles Tenney Nevins Historic District named (appropriately) after three of the founding fathers of the city. There's also plenty of outdoor recreation to enjoy, with sites like Forest Lake available for fishing, boating, picnicking, and canoeing.

There are dozens of bars, taverns, and restaurants in the city, and with Boston not far away there's great scope for longer nights of more varied entertainment if one desires it. Highly rated in the city itself are Dolce Freddo Gelato, where you'll find some delicious cakes and pastries; Texas Roadhouse, which is the location for steaks large and small; and the Irish Cottage Restaurant and Pub for more traditional pub grub.

Finally, the city has excellent transport links by rail and road, as well as a bus and transit system that take you right into the heart of Boston. With so many fascinating towns in the surrounding area, there's much to explore beyond the boundaries of Methuen Town proper during long summer evenings and weekend excursions. All in all, Methuen Town paints quite an enticing picture, offering just about anything residents might need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Methuen Town?
The average rent price for Methuen Town rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,920.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Methuen Town?
Some of the colleges located in the Methuen Town area include Becker College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Methuen Town?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Methuen Town from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

