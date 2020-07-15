Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:39 AM
566 Apartments For Rent Near Boston College
68 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
39 Units Available
Allston
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1135 sqft
Located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and I-90. Close to Boston University. On-site pool, laundry facilities and green space. Discounted gym memberships. Homes include hardwood flooring and ample storage.
31 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,231
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,836
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
973 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
24 Units Available
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,930
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
13 Units Available
Allston
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of Allston's newest developments, 83 Gardner St. Apartments is located in the historic "Mahogany Row" truly embracing a Victorian-era charm with modernized design. 83 Gardner St.
53 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,348
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
24 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
814 sqft
Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock and 53-63 Parkman Streets.
16 Units Available
Brookline Village
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1168 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
25 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
10 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
58 Units Available
Allston
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
730 sqft
Located on a tranquil side-street just one block from the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Brighton Avenue, the Gardner Street apartments offer convenient city access while maintaining a quiet and supremely livable atmosphere.
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
10 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
18 Units Available
Allston
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
12 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1109 sqft
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
23 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
50 Units Available
Allston
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with open-layout kitchens, spacious closets and modern appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and assigned parking, among other amenities. Five minutes from MBTA Green Line.
5 Units Available
Allston
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
820 sqft
10 Units Available
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,120
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
10 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
4 Units Available
Watertown West End
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
8 Units Available
Allston
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1025 sqft
Recently renovated units with ceramic tile kitchens, granite counters and a patio/balcony. Parking and laundry available on site. Easy access to I-90. Close to Portsmouth Street Playground.
7 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,195
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local grocery shops and public parks, this beautiful complex offers a variety of floor plans, hardwood floors, large windows, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, and more.
10 Units Available
Commonwealth
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
825 sqft
