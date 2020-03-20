All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 59 Pontiac St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
59 Pontiac St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

59 Pontiac St.

59 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

59 Pontiac Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Laundry in Unit and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Pontiac St. have any available units?
59 Pontiac St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 59 Pontiac St. currently offering any rent specials?
59 Pontiac St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Pontiac St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Pontiac St. is pet friendly.
Does 59 Pontiac St. offer parking?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not offer parking.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Pontiac St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have a pool?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not have a pool.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have accessible units?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College