Home
/
Boston, MA
/
59 Pontiac St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
59 Pontiac St.
59 Pontiac Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
59 Pontiac Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Laundry in Unit and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Pontiac St. have any available units?
59 Pontiac St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 59 Pontiac St. currently offering any rent specials?
59 Pontiac St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Pontiac St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Pontiac St. is pet friendly.
Does 59 Pontiac St. offer parking?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not offer parking.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Pontiac St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have a pool?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not have a pool.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have accessible units?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Pontiac St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Pontiac St. does not have units with air conditioning.
