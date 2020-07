Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath with Private Roofdeck! - Property Id: 321371



NO FEE! Newly Renovated with PRIVATE ROOFDECK! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath across from the Forest Hills T stop. Open kitchen, large living room, and two full baths all tucked in an elevator building. Washer dryer in unit and one garage parking spot included in rent.This one won't last long! Contact today for more details and a video walkthrough.

