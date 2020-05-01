All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2761 Washington St.

2761 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2761 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2761 Washington St. have any available units?
2761 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2761 Washington St. have?
Some of 2761 Washington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2761 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
2761 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 2761 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2761 Washington St. offer parking?
No, 2761 Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 2761 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2761 Washington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 2761 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 2761 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 2761 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2761 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
