Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

20 Lawn St.

20 Lawn St · No Longer Available
Location

20 Lawn St, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Deck,Granite Counter Tops,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Stainless Steel Appliance(s) and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Lawn St. have any available units?
20 Lawn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
What amenities does 20 Lawn St. have?
Some of 20 Lawn St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Lawn St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Lawn St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Lawn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Lawn St. is pet friendly.
Does 20 Lawn St. offer parking?
No, 20 Lawn St. does not offer parking.
Does 20 Lawn St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Lawn St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Lawn St. have a pool?
No, 20 Lawn St. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Lawn St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Lawn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Lawn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Lawn St. does not have units with dishwashers.
