All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9610 West 92nd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9610 West 92nd Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9610 West 92nd Terrace

9610 West 92nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9610 West 92nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Moody Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,571 sf home is located in Overland Park, KS. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 West 92nd Terrace have any available units?
9610 West 92nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9610 West 92nd Terrace have?
Some of 9610 West 92nd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 West 92nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9610 West 92nd Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 West 92nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9610 West 92nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9610 West 92nd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9610 West 92nd Terrace does offer parking.
Does 9610 West 92nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 West 92nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 West 92nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 9610 West 92nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9610 West 92nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9610 West 92nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 West 92nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9610 West 92nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Bel-Aire
6601 West 76th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City