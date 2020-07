Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage media room sauna tennis court cats allowed accessible alarm system business center cc payments conference room e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome to Johnson County's Premier Apartment Community! The Highlands is located in the heart of Johnson County near Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Double your fun and double your lifestyle! Our Community consists of two phases, The Highlands. We have many amenities to offer such as a movie theater, recently remodeled state-of-the-art fitness center, 2 saltwater swimming pools, an outdoor kitchen, dry sauna and a dog park. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes all have full-size washers and dryers, desk/computer nooks, custom 9 ft. ceilings with crown molding and convenient breakfast bar and separate dining area! Our floor plans are some of the largest in the area. You will also have the choice of two different designer kitchen colors and a Carport is included in the rent. There is no other community like this in Overland Park!