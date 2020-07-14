All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Four Seasons

9512 W 87th St · (913) 937-5061
Location

9512 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9506AM · Avail. Aug 15

$610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Four Seasons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Four Seasons is minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment!

You will love our large 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.

We are a pet-friendly community with a spacious courtyard, perfect for grilling and picnics!

Call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Four Seasons have any available units?
Four Seasons has a unit available for $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Four Seasons have?
Some of Four Seasons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Four Seasons currently offering any rent specials?
Four Seasons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Four Seasons pet-friendly?
Yes, Four Seasons is pet friendly.
Does Four Seasons offer parking?
Yes, Four Seasons offers parking.
Does Four Seasons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Four Seasons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Four Seasons have a pool?
Yes, Four Seasons has a pool.
Does Four Seasons have accessible units?
No, Four Seasons does not have accessible units.
Does Four Seasons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Four Seasons has units with dishwashers.

