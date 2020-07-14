Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like
Four Seasons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Four Seasons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM
Check Availability
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
·
(913) 937-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9512 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66212
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 9506AM · Avail. Aug 15
$610
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Four Seasons.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Four Seasons is minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment!
You will love our large 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
We are a pet-friendly community with a spacious courtyard, perfect for grilling and picnics!
Call today for more information!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee:
$45
Deposit:
Based on credit
Move-in Fees:
Admin fee-$200
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
$150
fee:
$100
limit:
2
rent:
$20
restrictions:
Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details:
2 spaces provided. Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Four Seasons have any available units?
Four Seasons has a unit available for $610 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Overland Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does Four Seasons have?
Some of Four Seasons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Four Seasons currently offering any rent specials?
Four Seasons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Four Seasons pet-friendly?
Yes, Four Seasons is pet friendly.
Does Four Seasons offer parking?
Yes, Four Seasons offers parking.
Does Four Seasons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Four Seasons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Four Seasons have a pool?
Yes, Four Seasons has a pool.
Does Four Seasons have accessible units?
No, Four Seasons does not have accessible units.
Does Four Seasons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Four Seasons has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66213
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211
Similar Pages
Overland Park 1 Bedrooms
Overland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with Balcony
Overland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
Johnson County Community College
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City