Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Coventry Oaks

11701 West 105th Street · (913) 937-5066
Location

11701 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Oak Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 97 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,018

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coventry Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
green community
package receiving
pool table
Coventry Oaks Apartment Homes is your community where we turn ordinary living into extraordinary living. Located in the heart of Johnson County, you will find us in Overland Park, Kansas just minutes away from everything your life requires. A short drive south and you will find the metropolitan city of Kansas City, MO. We are also conveniently located just north of the I-435. You will find our community within walking distance to the Johnson County Community College and the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Here at Coventry Oaks we offer a remarkable blend of sophisticated living and suburban-style charm that can't be found anywhere else. Our four unique floor plans offer you everything you've been searching for and more! We provide more than a place to live... we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person/ $60 Married
Deposit: 1 bed $175, 2 bed $275
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: Half non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breed, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned.
Parking Details: Yes, open parking spots available throughout property.
Storage Details: Other than storage closet on patio/balcony, no other storage space on property.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coventry Oaks have any available units?
Coventry Oaks has a unit available for $1,018 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Coventry Oaks have?
Some of Coventry Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coventry Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Coventry Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coventry Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Coventry Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Coventry Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Coventry Oaks offers parking.
Does Coventry Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coventry Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coventry Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Coventry Oaks has a pool.
Does Coventry Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Coventry Oaks has accessible units.
Does Coventry Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coventry Oaks has units with dishwashers.
