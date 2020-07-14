Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments game room green community package receiving pool table

Coventry Oaks Apartment Homes is your community where we turn ordinary living into extraordinary living. Located in the heart of Johnson County, you will find us in Overland Park, Kansas just minutes away from everything your life requires. A short drive south and you will find the metropolitan city of Kansas City, MO. We are also conveniently located just north of the I-435. You will find our community within walking distance to the Johnson County Community College and the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Here at Coventry Oaks we offer a remarkable blend of sophisticated living and suburban-style charm that can't be found anywhere else. Our four unique floor plans offer you everything you've been searching for and more! We provide more than a place to live... we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of life!