Coventry Oaks

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person/ $60 Married
Deposit: 1 bed $175, 2 bed $275
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: Half non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breed, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned.
Parking Details: Yes, open parking spots available throughout property.
Storage Details: Other than storage closet on patio/balcony, no other storage space on property.