Lease Length: 6-15 monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Village at Mission Farms is proud to be a pet friendly community! We accept up to 2 pets per apartment home. Please call the Leasing Office for the full pet policy. Breed restrictions will apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Uncovered / Covered Parking Available
One assigned parking garage space included in each apartment home.
Storage Details: $50/month: Small, $70/month: Medium, $90/month: Large