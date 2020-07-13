Village at Mission Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Overland Park. Inside your luxury apartment home you will find a gourmet kitchen including granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, his and hers closets, and wood flooring. You will enjoy gated community access and climate controlled hallways as well as garages and carports. This location cannot be beat!