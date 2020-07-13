All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
Village at Mission Farms
Village at Mission Farms

4080 Indian Creek Parkway · (913) 225-8677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One Bedrooms = $600 off First Full Month's Rent on 12+ Month Lease; Two Bedrooms = $1000 off First Full Month's Rent on 12+ Month Lease
Location

4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS 66207

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,104

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 139 · Avail. now

$1,664

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$2,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Mission Farms.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Overland Park. Inside your luxury apartment home you will find a gourmet kitchen including granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, his and hers closets, and wood flooring. You will enjoy gated community access and climate controlled hallways as well as garages and carports. This location cannot be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Village at Mission Farms is proud to be a pet friendly community! We accept up to 2 pets per apartment home. Please call the Leasing Office for the full pet policy. Breed restrictions will apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Uncovered / Covered Parking Available One assigned parking garage space included in each apartment home.
Storage Details: $50/month: Small, $70/month: Medium, $90/month: Large

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Mission Farms have any available units?
Village at Mission Farms has 16 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Village at Mission Farms have?
Some of Village at Mission Farms's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Mission Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Mission Farms is offering the following rent specials: One Bedrooms = $600 off First Full Month's Rent on 12+ Month Lease; Two Bedrooms = $1000 off First Full Month's Rent on 12+ Month Lease
Is Village at Mission Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Mission Farms is pet friendly.
Does Village at Mission Farms offer parking?
Yes, Village at Mission Farms offers parking.
Does Village at Mission Farms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village at Mission Farms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Mission Farms have a pool?
Yes, Village at Mission Farms has a pool.
Does Village at Mission Farms have accessible units?
No, Village at Mission Farms does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Mission Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Mission Farms has units with dishwashers.
