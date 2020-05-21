All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

16212 Reeder Street

16212 Reeder St · No Longer Available
Location

16212 Reeder St, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Come fall in love with this beautiful, lake-front home with Blue Valley schools near by!

This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home has a 3-car garage, upgrades throughout including designer carpet, spiral staircases, all-floor multizone speaker system, wrought-iron spindles, custom cabinets, Italian marble, and onyx fireplaces.

The main story has Low-E oversized windows and updated lighting, which provide lots of light, with stunning views of the lake. It has two gas fireplaces, in the great and hearth room.

On the same floor, you will find a pristine dining room, a half-bath, and a large kitchen with a breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, Italian marble tile backsplash, and granite countertops, with a walk-in pantry

The master suite is a peaceful oasis, with a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, double vanity and a large walk-in shower with the laundry right next door.

Generously sized bedrooms, all with walk-in closets.

The lower level is completely finished, with a 5th bedroom, a full bath, a media room and a large recreational room.

Steps from the community pool, play area, and walking trails. Just minutes from the award-winning Blue Valley Schools and the brand new BluHawk shopping & dining nearby!!

Don't miss out on a great opportunity to be in a great home and neighborhood.

Elementary: Timber Creek
Middle: Aubry Bend
High School: Blue Valley Southwest

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/overland-park-ks?lid=12591483

(RLNE5156412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

