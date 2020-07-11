Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways. At Preston Court, you will enjoy our serene atmosphere as well as convenient city access.



Offering seven impressive floor plans, Preston Court provides you with the amenities that will make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Our spacious, renovated apartment homes come with fully-appointed amenities including a fully equipped kitchen with built-in microwaves, plush carpeting, quality window coverings, washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, storage space, and select apartment homes offer a fireplace. Come home to Preston Court and start enjoying life!



From unparalleled recreational amenities and a desirable setting, to an incredible combination of residential luxury and convenience, Preston Court offers everything you've been searching for and more. Discover abundant recreational opportunities and every convenience such as a swimming pool with sun deck, a brand new clubhouse with lounge and kitchen, a fitness center, business center, lush natural landscaping, grill and picnic areas and professional management. At Preston Court we offer the apartment living options you need to create the picture perfect lifestyle you love.