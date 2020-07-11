All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
Preston Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Preston Court

9160 West 103rd Street · (913) 937-5285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10217-KC · Avail. Aug 26

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 10249-KB · Avail. Aug 21

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 10221-KA · Avail. Aug 12

$854

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10244-KB · Avail. Sep 18

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 10212-KD · Avail. Sep 18

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preston Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways. At Preston Court, you will enjoy our serene atmosphere as well as convenient city access.\n\nOffering seven impressive floor plans, Preston Court provides you with the amenities that will make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Our spacious, renovated apartment homes come with fully-appointed amenities including a fully equipped kitchen with built-in microwaves, plush carpeting, quality window coverings, washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, storage space, and select apartment homes offer a fireplace. Come home to Preston Court and start enjoying life!\n\nFrom unparalleled recreational amenities and a desirable setting, to an incredible combination of residential luxury and convenience, Preston Court offers everything you've been searching for and more. Discover abundant recreational opportunities and every convenience such as a swimming pool with sun deck, a brand new clubhouse with lounge and kitchen, a fitness center, business center, lush natural landscaping, grill and picnic areas and professional management. At Preston Court we offer the apartment living options you need to create the picture perfect lifestyle you love.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 married couple
Deposit: 1 bedroom - $175, 2 Bedroom - $225, 3 Bedroom - $300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $125 non-refundable, $25 Fitness Card Access After Hours
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $3 pest control, $4.50 trash, water usage based on builing usage and averages.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 50lbs; No Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Sheppard, Malamute, Doberman pincher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned.
Storage Details: Own storage unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preston Court have any available units?
Preston Court has 6 units available starting at $844 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Preston Court have?
Some of Preston Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preston Court currently offering any rent specials?
Preston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preston Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Preston Court is pet friendly.
Does Preston Court offer parking?
Yes, Preston Court offers parking.
Does Preston Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preston Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preston Court have a pool?
Yes, Preston Court has a pool.
Does Preston Court have accessible units?
No, Preston Court does not have accessible units.
Does Preston Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preston Court has units with dishwashers.
