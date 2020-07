Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly trash valet parking 24hr maintenance alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit game room guest parking internet access shuffle board smoke-free community

Looking for superb apartment home living in Overland Park, Kansas? Welcome home to Stonepost Crossing. We are a beautifully landscaped and well-maintained community located within easy access to Interstate 35 and Highway 69. This is your gateway to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues nearby. Come explore the comfort and gracious living Stonepost Crossing has to offer. We are proud to present spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Designed with your lifestyle in mind our apartment amenities include all-electric kitchens with dishwashers and granite countertops. Prepare gourmet meals using our stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of your full-size in-home washer and dryer. And at the end of the day relax on your personal balcony or patio. Here at Stonepost Crossing, the amenities dont stop at your front door. Take a refreshing dip in the sparkling saltwater pool or barbecue at our poolside grill. Relax and socialize in the courtyard near our outdoor fireplaces or in the clubhouse. Stay fit utilizing our state-of-the-art fitness center. Have a pet! Bring them along! We are a pet-friendly and smoke-free community. Give us a call today and set up an appointment to tour available apartment homes.