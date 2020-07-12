/
delaware trail
175 Apartments for rent in Delaware Trail, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
10 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$930
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with a fireplace, walk-in closets and wash/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court and gym. Very close to the Broad Ripple and Nora areas for convenient entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
5 Units Available
The Jameson
1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$879
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature a clubhouse, fitness center and a beautiful swimming pool. They also provide a playground and volleyball courts and tennis courts. They offer one and two bedroom apartments. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
810 sqft
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor.
Last updated October 8 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
863 Indigo Way - A, Apt A
863 Indigo Way, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1745 sqft
Check out this Park Hoover Condominium that is spacious with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This 1st floor unit overlooks a pond and has a privet patio. Recent updated with laminate hardwood flooring & tile, appliances, and windows.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
6503 Park Central Way - B
6503 Park Central Way, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1677 sqft
Large 3-bedroom, 2 bath unit with 1,677 sq feet. Fresh carpet throughout, generously sized living room and bedrooms. Dining room plus eat-in kitchen and patio area.
Results within 1 mile of Delaware Trail
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
64 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$690
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
17 Units Available
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1433 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
34 Units Available
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1486 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
14 Units Available
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$630
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$764
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The View at 79th Apartments in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$664
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1207 sqft
A gated community in Indianapolis, these apartments are in a wooded setting by a lake. Sunken living rooms, a pool, a bark park and walk-in closets charm residents. Minutes from I-465 and close to downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5906 Gifford Street
5906 Gifford Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1587 sqft
Convenient Washington Township location off Kessler and Fox Rd. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of great features, including a large living room/dining room combo. Lovely hardwood floors. A great kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
7525 North Meridian Street
7525 North Meridian Street, Meridian Hills, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2875 sqft
Located in popular Meridian Hills off 75th & Meridian.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6055 CENTRAL Avenue
6055 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6055 CENTRAL Avenue in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1743 Horizon Ln
1743 Horizon Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
3 bed 2 full bath 2 car attached garage. Northwest Indy - Everything you need in a home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with one bath in the master bathroom, completely updated. great location. Schedule a self showing today by registering at rently.com.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6220 Carrollton Avenue
6220 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$6,685
Exciting Office / Retail / Redevelopment / Live-Work potential in the heart of BROAD RIPPLE VILLAGE. 1 Block from INDY RED LINE Rapid Transit Station, connecting 1/4 of all jobs in Marion County.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1819 Minturn Lane
1819 Minturn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Charming updated all brick ranch in great Washington Township location. Great room with beautiful hardwood floors that flow through to all 3 generous sized bedrooms.
