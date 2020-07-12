/
/
/
near northside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
260 Apartments for rent in Near Northside, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
86 Units Available
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1299 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1629 Carrollton Avenue
1629 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2089 sqft
Located in Kennedy King neighborhood off 17th & Carrollton this home is close to Downtown, Broad Ripple, restaurants, the Monon Trail, shops and more! Home was remodeled last year and features lovely hardwood floors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2349 N Kenwood Avenue
2349 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1068 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Half Double - Spacious 2 bedroom half double off of Fall Creek and Meridian with washer/dryer connections. Please call (317) 254-8888 or visit our website, discoverproperties.net to schedule a time to view.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2407 N Capitol Avenue 1
2407 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 2407 N Capitol Ave Unit One - Property Id: 24940 High end finishes in an apartment close enough to downtown but without the downtown price.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
237 East 15th Street
237 E 15th St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1786 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available for rent beginning September 20th, 2020. Perfectly located at 15th & Alabama in Indy's Old Northside neighborhood. Just blocks from Mass Ave restaurants, bars, shops and entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2030 North Delaware Street - 7
2030 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
Looking for downtown livin' with an old school vibe? Be the FIRST to rent this COMPLETELY RENOVATED, stylish one-bedroom apartment situated in the heart of the Herron Morton neighborhood! Located in a 1928-vintage building at 20th and Delaware,
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2330 North Alabama Street
2330 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2016 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! This is where you want to live! Townhome/Duplex in the Heart of Historic Martindales Lincoln Park. Fantastic location right outside of the city.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
312 East 13th Street
312 East 13th Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
475 sqft
Hip urban living in the Old Northside! Awesome space & high quality finishes in this top floor, loft style apt: distressed maple floors, contemporary slab cabinets with brushed nickel pulls, quartz counters with undermount sinks.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1950 North Talbott Street
1950 North Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1680 sqft
Absolutely the best deal in downtown Indy! Premier location, 2 underground parking spaces and updated interior.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
656 East 25TH Street
656 East 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3744 sqft
Build in 2006. large home with three garages. Full finished basement. Granite gourmet kitchen with German carpentry. Master bedroom had walk-in shower.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1529 N Alabama St
1529 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$870
841 sqft
Historic building that places you in the heart of all that is great about Indianapolis -Monon, parks, dining & entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Near Northside
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
319 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
146 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
69 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$933
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
73 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
$
22 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
46 Units Available
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
47 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,075
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
$
22 Units Available
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1059 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1636 sqft
Huge apartments with 13-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Conveniently located close to Mass Ave with easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife downtown. Well-maintained community with courtyard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
10 Units Available
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,356
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1242 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, INWhitestown, IN