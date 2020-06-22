All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8335 Farmhill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8335 Farmhill Road

8335 Farmhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

8335 Farmhill Road, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Naturally well lit 3 bed 2 bath home with tall ceiling and hardwood floors. Semi open to kitchen, stainless steel electric appliances installed upon move in. View of privacy fenced in yard with patio from kitchen and living space. Laundry area located off of kitchen, as well as access to garage and backyard, complete with storage barn. Master includes full bath.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 Farmhill Road have any available units?
8335 Farmhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8335 Farmhill Road have?
Some of 8335 Farmhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 Farmhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
8335 Farmhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 Farmhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8335 Farmhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 8335 Farmhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 8335 Farmhill Road does offer parking.
Does 8335 Farmhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 Farmhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 Farmhill Road have a pool?
No, 8335 Farmhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 8335 Farmhill Road have accessible units?
No, 8335 Farmhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 Farmhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8335 Farmhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
