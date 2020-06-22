8335 Farmhill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!



Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Naturally well lit 3 bed 2 bath home with tall ceiling and hardwood floors. Semi open to kitchen, stainless steel electric appliances installed upon move in. View of privacy fenced in yard with patio from kitchen and living space. Laundry area located off of kitchen, as well as access to garage and backyard, complete with storage barn. Master includes full bath.



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:

Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.