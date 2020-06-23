All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 12 2019 at 5:54 PM

6602 Stanhope Way

6602 Stanhope Way · No Longer Available
Location

6602 Stanhope Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2 story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Washer and dryer, walk-in closet in master bedroom! Fenced backyard with storage unit, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Stanhope Way have any available units?
6602 Stanhope Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 Stanhope Way have?
Some of 6602 Stanhope Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 Stanhope Way currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Stanhope Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Stanhope Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 Stanhope Way is pet friendly.
Does 6602 Stanhope Way offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Stanhope Way offers parking.
Does 6602 Stanhope Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6602 Stanhope Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Stanhope Way have a pool?
No, 6602 Stanhope Way does not have a pool.
Does 6602 Stanhope Way have accessible units?
No, 6602 Stanhope Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Stanhope Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 Stanhope Way does not have units with dishwashers.
