6602 Stanhope Way

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 2 story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Washer and dryer, walk-in closet in master bedroom! Fenced backyard with storage unit, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.