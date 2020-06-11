All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
4324 Winthrop Avenue
4324 Winthrop Avenue

4324 Winthrop Avenue
Indianapolis
Meridian Kessler
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4324 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom 2-story home in Washington Township. Beautiful hardwood laminate floors throughout. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer also included with basement hook ups. 2 car attached garage. Schedule a showing today. Wont last long!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
4324 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Winthrop Avenue have?
Some of 4324 Winthrop Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Winthrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Winthrop Avenue offers parking.
Does 4324 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 Winthrop Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 4324 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4324 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

