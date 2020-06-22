1113 Larch St

Amenities

Available 06/28/19 Newly Renovated Home Near Downtown Indy! - Property Id: 97820



Save money on utilities with various high efficiency products and a smart thermostat! Totally Updated Historic Home Located In Hip Urban Heart Of Indy. 5br Open Concept Home Exceeds All Your Expectations! Bright White Kitchen Features Exposed Brick Chimney, Ctr Island, Granite Counters, Ss Appliances & Ss Farmhouse Sink. Hw Floors & 10ft Ceilings W/Recessed Lighting Throughout Main Floor. Main Level Mbr W/Ensuite Bath Features Sep Shower, Jacuzzi Soaking Tub, W/Dual Vanities. Refinished Hw In Loft & All Upstairs Bedrooms. Attic Converted To Bonus Room. New Washer/Dryer In Main Level. All New Windows & Electrical Throughout. New 2car Detached Garage W/10 Ft Ceiling Just Built. Freshly Painted Exterior & Interior. Front & Backyards Newly Landscaped! Short Walk To Dt Indy, Mass Ave, Monon & Cultural Trail. Current tenant is moving due to job relocation. Call/Text Marshall for more details 317-363-6921.

