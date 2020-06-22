All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1113 Larch St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1113 Larch St
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

1113 Larch St

1113 Larch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1113 Larch Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/28/19 Newly Renovated Home Near Downtown Indy! - Property Id: 97820

Save money on utilities with various high efficiency products and a smart thermostat! Totally Updated Historic Home Located In Hip Urban Heart Of Indy. 5br Open Concept Home Exceeds All Your Expectations! Bright White Kitchen Features Exposed Brick Chimney, Ctr Island, Granite Counters, Ss Appliances & Ss Farmhouse Sink. Hw Floors & 10ft Ceilings W/Recessed Lighting Throughout Main Floor. Main Level Mbr W/Ensuite Bath Features Sep Shower, Jacuzzi Soaking Tub, W/Dual Vanities. Refinished Hw In Loft & All Upstairs Bedrooms. Attic Converted To Bonus Room. New Washer/Dryer In Main Level. All New Windows & Electrical Throughout. New 2car Detached Garage W/10 Ft Ceiling Just Built. Freshly Painted Exterior & Interior. Front & Backyards Newly Landscaped! Short Walk To Dt Indy, Mass Ave, Monon & Cultural Trail. Current tenant is moving due to job relocation. Call/Text Marshall for more details 317-363-6921.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97820
Property Id 97820

(RLNE4929913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Larch St have any available units?
1113 Larch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Larch St have?
Some of 1113 Larch St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Larch St currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Larch St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Larch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Larch St is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Larch St offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Larch St does offer parking.
Does 1113 Larch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Larch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Larch St have a pool?
No, 1113 Larch St does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Larch St have accessible units?
No, 1113 Larch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Larch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Larch St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College