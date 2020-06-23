All apartments in Greenwood
704 Adagio Drive

704 Adagio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Adagio Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,300 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Adagio Drive have any available units?
704 Adagio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Adagio Drive have?
Some of 704 Adagio Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Adagio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Adagio Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Adagio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Adagio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 704 Adagio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Adagio Drive does offer parking.
Does 704 Adagio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Adagio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Adagio Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Adagio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Adagio Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Adagio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Adagio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Adagio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
