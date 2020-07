Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool parking 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access media room

Summit Pointe is located just east of the heart of Greenwood, and minutes south of downtown Indianapolis, with wonderfully characteristic and vibrant areas within a quick drive, surrounded by entertainment, shops, and the best restaurants around. Summit Pointe, with its newer development designs and amenities will surely make you want to call this south Indy community home. On entering the clubhouse, you will immediately sense the special attention to detail that makes you feel like you can jump right in and become part of this wonderful community. Summit Pointe invites you to enjoy the clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, and our beautiful pool at your leisure. Pets are welcome too! We invite you to take a tour of the large floorplans and envision all you can do and experience here at Summit Pointe Apartment Homes, Greenwood, IN.