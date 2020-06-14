Apartment List
/
IN
/
greenwood
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM

67 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
17 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$960
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
10 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
739 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
22 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
859 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$784
757 sqft
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
21 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$925
946 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
668 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$649
543 sqft
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
657 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
260 North Madison Avenue
260 N Madison Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
420 sqft
Small 1br 1ba in desirable old town Greenwood. Fresh Paint and newer carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Perry
10 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
I65-South Emerson
15 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
760 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Edgewood
15 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
699 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
Southdale
20 Units Available
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
775 sqft
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods is located on the south side of Indianapolis, within minutes to all major interstates, US-31 and Meridian Street. There are numerous dining, shopping and entertainment choices just minutes away, near Greenwood Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Edgewood
17 Units Available
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
850 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Indy, I-465 and I-65. This community offers larger apartments with new oak cabinetry, built-in appliances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site pool with a sundeck provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Southdale
Contact for Availability
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
615 sqft
Welcome to Thompson Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the south side Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:11pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5140 Southgreen #3
5140 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$550
624 sqft
112 Units Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath large unit, large closets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 3 tone paint, new black appliances windows, cabinets and much more! $550/mo Call 719-223-4830
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,220
804 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown Indianapolis
75 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
726 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$970
786 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.

June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Greenwood rents held steady over the past month

Greenwood rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenwood stand at $752 for a one-bedroom apartment and $931 for a two-bedroom. Greenwood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenwood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 5.8% over the past year.

    Greenwood rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greenwood is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Greenwood's median two-bedroom rent of $931 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Greenwood.
    • While Greenwood's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenwood than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Greenwood.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenwood 3 BedroomsGreenwood Accessible ApartmentsGreenwood Apartments under $800Greenwood Apartments with Balcony
    Greenwood Apartments with GarageGreenwood Apartments with GymGreenwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreenwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGreenwood Apartments with ParkingGreenwood Apartments with PoolGreenwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Greenwood Cheap PlacesGreenwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenwood Furnished ApartmentsGreenwood Luxury PlacesGreenwood Pet Friendly PlacesGreenwood Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
    Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
    New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
    Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
    Butler University