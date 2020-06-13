120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
23 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
33 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
6 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1894 Woodfield Drive
1894 Woodfield Drive, Greenwood, IN
Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
839 Riverside Drive
839 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1364 sqft
Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. 2-car detached garage. No A/C.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
847 Riverside Drive
847 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1364 sqft
Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. Carport, storage shed and front porch. No A/C.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Frostwood Lane
213 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1213 sqft
Corner Lot Home Facing Fountain Available Now Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
110 Campus Lane - 1
110 Campus Ln, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1292 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Campus Lane - 1 in Greenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1350 HAMILTON Drive
1350 Hamilton Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1924 sqft
Fabulous three bedroom condo includes formal dining room, great room with double sided gas log fireplace, den/library, sunroom and separate laundry room. Master suite has double sinks and walk-in closet. Huge bonus/bedroom above the garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1254 Kenwood Drive
1254 Kenwood Drive, Greenwood, IN
Four Bedroom, two and a half bath home is ready to move in. Located in Greenwood's Clearbrook Park community. This home has hardwoods throughout and a large master suite with a sitting room. Enjoy a cozy gas log fireplace on cool nights.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Cherryfield Lane
1163 Cherryfield Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a LARGE backyard! This home boasts hardwood floors, solid oak kitchen cabinets with newer tile flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
South Perry
1 Unit Available
8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard
8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Perry Township and is minutes from St. Francis Hospital, interstates, and Greenwood shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
426 Pleasant Drive
426 Pleasant Drive, New Whiteland, IN
Great Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms ready for you to call home! Open kitchen living area with a great back yard! View at www.goalproperties.com today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
South Perry
1 Unit Available
3731 East Stop 11 Road
3731 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1168 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
South Franklin
1 Unit Available
6655 LOCUST GROVE Drive
6655 Locust Grove Drive, Indianapolis, IN
This Four Bedroom Home in Franklin Township's ever popular Southern Ridge features a large living room, formal dining room, laundry room with washer and dryer included and a two car attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Perry
1 Unit Available
8884 Summer Walk Dr. W
8884 Summer Walk Drive West, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
Coming Soon! Beautifully Renovated Greenwood Home! - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 Bath home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Private tree-lined homesite with a beautiful lawn. The open kitchen looks into the huge family room. A must see! (RLNE5273261)

June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greenwood rents held steady over the past month

Greenwood rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenwood stand at $752 for a one-bedroom apartment and $931 for a two-bedroom. Greenwood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenwood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 5.8% over the past year.

    Greenwood rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greenwood is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Greenwood's median two-bedroom rent of $931 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Greenwood.
    • While Greenwood's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenwood than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Greenwood.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

