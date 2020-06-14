59 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN with hardwood floors
Greenwood, Indiana, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Since 2000, when the population was at a respectable 36,000 residents, there has been a population boom that spurred the community to a whopping 50,000.
Greenwood, Indiana, is one of those towns where the government officials saw the writing on the wall and decided to do something positive for the community. While many areas around it were hit hard by the economic downturn, Greenwood redoubled its efforts to attract and keep businesses that provided good-paying jobs for its citizens. As a result, this is a thriving city that is one of the fastest growing in the nation. It helps, a lot, that it is located so close to Indianapolis. With this prime location, the residents of Greenwood can take advantage of all that Indy, as it is called by Hoosiers, has to offer while retreating back to the lovely community of Greenwood when the party is over. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greenwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.