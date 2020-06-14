Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:01 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greenwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
5 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
11 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Cherryfield Lane
1163 Cherryfield Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1908 sqft
This remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a LARGE backyard! This home boasts hardwood floors, solid oak kitchen cabinets with newer tile flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
South Perry
3 Units Available
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Perry
11 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$692
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
I65-South Emerson
6 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
$855
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Edgewood
2 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5140 Southgreen #3
5140 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$550
624 sqft
112 Units Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath large unit, large closets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 3 tone paint, new black appliances windows, cabinets and much more! $550/mo Call 719-223-4830

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5130 Southgreen #1
5130 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
813 sqft
112 Units SAVE SAVE SAVE!! Cross Roads at Southgreen Apartments offer one and two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
Cross Roads at Madison Park
4725 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
865 sqft
Granite Countertops, new appliances, new windows, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, wood floors. 111 total units within walking distance to the University of Indianapolis. So affordable! 317-345-0357.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
960 Rotherham Lane
960 Rotherham Lane, Beech Grove, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2064 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in desirable Beech Grove neighborhood. Close to 465 roughly 15 minutes commute to downtown Indianapolis. Open concept living room and dinning room combo makes the floor plan idea for the whole family.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
58 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$859
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$951
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Downtown Indianapolis
33 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Downtown Indianapolis
47 Units Available
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Valley Mills
8 Units Available
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
814 sqft
Unique apartments with a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings. Recently renovated. Enjoy the onsite barbecue area. Easy access to I-74 and all the Indianapolis metro region has to offer.
City Guide for Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, Indiana, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Since 2000, when the population was at a respectable 36,000 residents, there has been a population boom that spurred the community to a whopping 50,000.

Greenwood, Indiana, is one of those towns where the government officials saw the writing on the wall and decided to do something positive for the community. While many areas around it were hit hard by the economic downturn, Greenwood redoubled its efforts to attract and keep businesses that provided good-paying jobs for its citizens. As a result, this is a thriving city that is one of the fastest growing in the nation. It helps, a lot, that it is located so close to Indianapolis. With this prime location, the residents of Greenwood can take advantage of all that Indy, as it is called by Hoosiers, has to offer while retreating back to the lovely community of Greenwood when the party is over. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Greenwood, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greenwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

