59 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN with hardwood floors

Greenwood, Indiana, is one of those towns where the government officials saw the writing on the wall and decided to do something positive for the community. While many areas around it were hit hard by the economic downturn, Greenwood redoubled its efforts to attract and keep businesses that provided good-paying jobs for its citizens. As a result, this is a thriving city that is one of the fastest growing in the nation. It helps, a lot, that it is located so close to Indianapolis. With this prime location, the residents of Greenwood can take advantage of all that Indy, as it is called by Hoosiers, has to offer while retreating back to the lovely community of Greenwood when the party is over.