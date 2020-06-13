Apartment List
/
IN
/
greenwood
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM

15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
$
11 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
6 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
3 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
I65-South Emerson
8 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$730
3 Bedrooms
$850
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
I65-South Emerson
1 Unit Available
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
50 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,096
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Indianapolis
75 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
16 Units Available
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Indianapolis just steps from Mass Avenue and Indianapolis Monument Circle. Elegant building has garage parking and community room. All apartments feature granite counters and indoor bike storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Mars Hill
Contact for Availability
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.

June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Greenwood rents held steady over the past month

Greenwood rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenwood stand at $752 for a one-bedroom apartment and $931 for a two-bedroom. Greenwood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenwood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 5.8% over the past year.

    Greenwood rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greenwood is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Greenwood's median two-bedroom rent of $931 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Greenwood.
    • While Greenwood's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenwood than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Greenwood.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenwood 3 BedroomsGreenwood Accessible ApartmentsGreenwood Apartments under $800Greenwood Apartments with Balcony
    Greenwood Apartments with GarageGreenwood Apartments with GymGreenwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreenwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGreenwood Apartments with ParkingGreenwood Apartments with PoolGreenwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Greenwood Cheap PlacesGreenwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenwood Furnished ApartmentsGreenwood Luxury PlacesGreenwood Pet Friendly PlacesGreenwood Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
    Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
    New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
    Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
    Butler University