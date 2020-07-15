Apartment List
36 Studio Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
48 North Emerson Avenue
48 North Emerson Avenue, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$1,500
Former Fairway Mortgage Suite NOW AVAILABLE! Come Join Re/Max, Chicago Title, State Farm, and more! Located Just across from Greenwood's Sam's Club, less than 3 minutes from I-65.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
916 East Main Street
916 East Main Street, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$2,560
Now Leasing Suite 205 at Vista Run Center, located 1 mile from I-65 at the Growing Gateway to Greenwood! This retail suite features a 39X25 retail space, 2 private offices, storage room, and separate 20X20 room for storage or additional retail

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
199 West Pearl Street
199 West Pearl Street, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$1,500
Recently renovated office space for in the heart of Old Town Greenwood. 3 private offices, two bathrooms, kitchenette, an open reception area, room for a conference table and lots of storage both in the basement and on the main floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2650 Fairview Place
2650 Fairview Place, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$1,200
Former WeFix Now Available! Approximately 1200sqft with reception area, 4 private offices, breakroom, and 1 restroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
622 North Madison Avenue
622 North Madison Avenue, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$21,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 622 North Madison Avenue in Greenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2801 Fairview Place
2801 Fairview Place, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$1,450
Now Leasing Great location in Center Grove with frontage on 135.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Perry
8511 Madison
8511 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,500
New Building

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Perry
8523 Madison Avenue
8523 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,200
Office Space For Lease: Multi-Use Office Building with 2,500 Sqft.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Perry
8101 Shelby Street
8101 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,333
This 2,000 square foot space is already set up for a medical office use and was previously a dental practice.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$672
565 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Franklin
5162 East Stop 11 Road
5162 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,073
NOW LEASING Suite 6 at Southpoint Professional Center! This former medical office has 7 exam rooms, lobby, Front desk with HUGE reception area, break room, 3 nurse stations, and conference room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Franklin
5144 East Stop 11 Road
5144 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$785
Former Lawyer's office at Southpoint Professional Center now available! Suite 19 contains a reception area, and large open-office space, and kitchenette. This 650 sf unit is Perfect for any small professional business!

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Franklin
5135 East Stop 11 Road
5135 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$6,458
Now Leasing HUGE 6200 sf office space at Southpoint Professional Center! 9 private offices, Conference rooms, 4 private restrooms, and plenty of open "Bullpen" style space! Would be great for medical practice, accounting firm, marketing, or call

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Franklin
5136 East Stop 11 Road
5136 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,960
Now Leasing Franklin Township's Southpoint Professional Center! Suites 29 & 30 feature 10 private offices, Large conference room, reception areas, and 2 private restrooms. Suites could be divided between tenants or partners.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Franklin
5150 East Stop 11 Road
5150 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$785
Private office space at Southpoint Professional Center now available! This END CAP suite contains a reception area and 2 private offices. Perfect for ANY expanding business professional!

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Franklin
5128 East Stop 11 Road
5128 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,495
Professional Office AVAILABLE NOW! 2,300sf, 3 Private Offices, Huge 26x13 Conference Room, 16x10 Break Room, and Open Bullpen Area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
3065 R J Parkway
3065 R J Parkway, Franklin, IN
Studio
$2,266
Remarkably versatile office/warehouse/ flex industrial space for lease. Property has 2220 sf warehouse with 14' overhead door, 18" ceilings, insulated walls, unfloored mezzanine for some future storage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Beech Grove
5342 Elmwood Avenue
5342 Elmwood Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
Studio
$2,400
Unit "H" was formerly AM Custom Body Shop. It's 2,784 sq. ft. with single office & bath. The body shop had a separate paint booth. 5 yr lease is $2,400 per month, 3 yr lease is $2,600 per month.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
316 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
472 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
50 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
68 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$960
452 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
25 Units Available
Fountain Square
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
102 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,242
578 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$920
600 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.

July 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greenwood rents declined slightly over the past month

Greenwood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenwood stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $930 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Greenwood's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenwood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Greenwood rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Greenwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greenwood is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Greenwood's median two-bedroom rent of $930 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Greenwood's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenwood than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Greenwood.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

