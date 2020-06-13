24 Cheap Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$649
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
260 North Madison Avenue
260 N Madison Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
420 sqft
Small 1br 1ba in desirable old town Greenwood. Fresh Paint and newer carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Perry
13 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$704
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
15 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Southdale
Contact for Availability
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
775 sqft
Welcome to Thompson Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the south side Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5140 Southgreen #3
5140 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$550
624 sqft
112 Units Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath large unit, large closets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 3 tone paint, new black appliances windows, cabinets and much more! $550/mo Call 719-223-4830

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5130 Southgreen #1
5130 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
813 sqft
112 Units SAVE SAVE SAVE!! Cross Roads at Southgreen Apartments offer one and two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
Cross Roads at Madison Park
4725 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
865 sqft
Granite Countertops, new appliances, new windows, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, wood floors. 111 total units within walking distance to the University of Indianapolis. So affordable! 317-345-0357.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Mars Hill
Contact for Availability
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Near Southeast
1 Unit Available
274 S Dearborn St
274 South Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$495
528 sqft
CENTER TOWNSHIP: English Ave & S Rural Duplex has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Living Room, APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven CENTRAL AIR: No LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy UTILITIES: Electric and

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
4712 E Michigan St
4712 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Emerson Heights 2 Beds 1 Bath with Central Air Comes with a stove, fridge, W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
West Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
1757 Howard Street
1757 Howard Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
698 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
541 North Gray Street
541 North Gray Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$495
840 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1232907 A coveted rental home on E Michigan and Rural.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Near Southside
1 Unit Available
1814 S Talbott St.
1814 South Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1146 sqft
1814 S Talbott St.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
1127-2 S Richland St
1127 S Richland St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
Spacious One Bedroom with ALL Utilities Included Near Harding and Morris - This newly rehabbed apartment building sits between the rising Near Southside quiet neighborhood and Downtown Indianapolis! This newly rehabbed spacious one bedroom is

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irvington
1 Unit Available
417 S. Arlington Ave.
417 South Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
530 sqft
Now Showing a 1 bedroom, 1bath duplex in Indianapolis - Indianapolis: Arlington & Washington 1 Bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Near Southeast
1 Unit Available
1527 Villa Ave
1527 Villa Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
Nice 1 Bedroom - This Cozy 1 bedroom is located on a quiet street close to the Circle Center Mall, Downtown Indianapolis and I-65. This property has a huge front porch and a large living area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fountain Square
1 Unit Available
1610 South State Avenue
1610 South State Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1600 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with detached garage. Stove, Refrigerator and PAID Alarm System.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Near Southeast
1 Unit Available
47 South DEARBORN Street
47 South Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$645
972 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath 2 story duplex that is Move In Ready..waiting for your family. Here you have New Paint, Wood Flooring, Updated bathroom, and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
514 North Gladstone Avenue
514 N Gladstone Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
798 sqft
Located right on the fringes of Tuxedo Park and Bosart Brown neighborhoods and just a few blocks from Emerson Heights you will love this popular 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
215 A North Summit Street
215 A N Summit St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
1400 sqft
Available furnished or unfurnished, this one bedroom/one bath attached home is ready for you to move in! Located in the beautiful Holy Cross Neighborhood, it has an ideal location close to downtown, Fountain Square, restaurants, shops, and the

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Near Southeast
1 Unit Available
2041 Southeastern Ave
2041 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
This Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow is ready for you to move in!! Although this home does NOT have central A/C, it DOES include washer and dryer connections, stove and refrigerator with a spacious fenced in front yard! You will be within walking

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
Irvington
1 Unit Available
5121 East BURGESS Avenue
5121 Burgess Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$545
816 sqft
This property qualifies for Section 8. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is renovated, like new, and move-in ready. With large bedrooms, a large living room and a large kitchen you will love being able to stretch out in your new home.

June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greenwood rents held steady over the past month

Greenwood rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenwood stand at $752 for a one-bedroom apartment and $931 for a two-bedroom. Greenwood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenwood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 5.8% over the past year.

    Greenwood rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greenwood is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Greenwood's median two-bedroom rent of $931 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Greenwood.
    • While Greenwood's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenwood than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Greenwood.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

