51 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN with gym
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 35
1 of 32
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 34
1 of 38
1 of 9
1 of 27
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 24
Greenwood, Indiana, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Since 2000, when the population was at a respectable 36,000 residents, there has been a population boom that spurred the community to a whopping 50,000.
Greenwood, Indiana, is one of those towns where the government officials saw the writing on the wall and decided to do something positive for the community. While many areas around it were hit hard by the economic downturn, Greenwood redoubled its efforts to attract and keep businesses that provided good-paying jobs for its citizens. As a result, this is a thriving city that is one of the fastest growing in the nation. It helps, a lot, that it is located so close to Indianapolis. With this prime location, the residents of Greenwood can take advantage of all that Indy, as it is called by Hoosiers, has to offer while retreating back to the lovely community of Greenwood when the party is over. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.