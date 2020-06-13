/
/
martinsville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Martinsville, IN📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Heather Heights II
952 Cloverleaf Ct, Martinsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$545
752 sqft
At Heather Heights Apartments, you'll discover your comfort is our number one priority! Dependable maintenance, friendly staff and located within walking distance of shopping and restaurants, are just three of the many reasons you'll want to call
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
1 Unit Available
Heather Heights
950 Cloverleaf Ct, Martinsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$589
566 sqft
At Heather Heights Apartments, you'll discover your comfort is our number one priority! Dependable maintenance, friendly staff and located within walking distance of shopping and restaurants, are just three of the many reasons you'll want to call
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1612 E Harrison St
1612 E Harrison St, Martinsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
**Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/1bath duplex in Martinsville available NOW!** - Don't miss this stunning duplex! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, all flooring updated to a water resistant vinyl.
Results within 10 miles of Martinsville
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
239 Lex Lane
239 N Lex Ln, Paragon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$37,900
1034 sqft
OFFER PENDING --- OFFER PENDING ---- OFFER PENDING!!!!!! This home has a buyer! HOWEVER, we have 2020 models on order and should be ready no later than September 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Martinsville, the median rent is $547 for a studio, $606 for a 1-bedroom, $764 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,022 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Martinsville, check out our monthly Martinsville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Martinsville area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Martinsville from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INGreenfield, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, IN